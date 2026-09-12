Browns Bring In Speedy Former Bucs Pass-Catcher for Tryout

The Cleveland Browns are taking a look at a former Baker Mayfield target with the speed to potentially make things interesting at tight end.

Devin Culp was among seven players Cleveland brought in for tryouts ahead of their opener, joining a group that also leaned heavily toward offensive line help. The former Tampa Bay Buccaneers draft pick is looking for another opportunity after his stint with the team ended earlier this month.

Culp’s appeal starts with his athleticism. The Washington product ran a 4.47-second 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL scouting combine, an unusually fast time for a tight end. Tampa Bay selected him in the seventh round with the No. 246 overall pick, betting on his ability to turn that speed into production.

Cleveland’s tryout list also included tight end Joshua Simon and offensive linemen Obinna Eze, Tristan Leigh, Josh Priebe, Xavier Truss and Aamil Wagner.

Devin Culp Looking for Fresh Start After Buccaneers Exit

Culp had limited opportunities to establish himself in Tampa Bay’s offense. He finished his two seasons with six catches for 94 yards and a touchdown.

The Buccaneers waived Culp during final roster cuts before bringing him back to their practice squad. That stay was brief. Tampa Bay released him on September 2 while adding tight end CJ Dippre. Still, the traits that helped Culp get drafted give Cleveland something to evaluate.

“You’ve got a 6-3, 240-pound guy running 4.47. That’s hard to tackle,” then-Buccaneers assistant general manager John Spytek said after the team drafted Culp in 2024.

For the Browns, the question is whether those physical tools could translate into a useful role. Culp offers an intriguing developmental option, but his resume leaves him with plenty to prove as a receiver.

Simon gives Cleveland another candidate at the position with a productive college background. He caught 40 passes for 519 yards and seven touchdowns in 2024, becoming the first South Carolina tight end to lead the team in all three categories in one season.

The Browns enter the season with Harold Fannin Jr. leading their tight end room, followed by Blake Whiteheart and rookie Carsen Ryan. Cleveland also has Messiah Swinson on the practice squad, while rookie Joe Royer is on the reserve/non-football illness list.

Browns Also Explore Offensive Line Depth Before Opener

While Culp has an intriguing skill set, the Browns were also taking a good look at offensive line prospects. Five of Cleveland’s seven tryout players were offensive linemen, with four being tackles.

That comes as the Browns prepare to open the season with an injury affecting their starting lineup. Right guard Teven Jenkins has been ruled out against the Jacksonville Jaguars with a back injury, putting rookie Austin Barber in line to start. Backup center Parker Brailsford is questionable with a thumb injury. The Browns confirmed his starting assignment Friday.

“It’s exciting,” Barber said. “Being a rookie, when that time comes, you got to be ready.”

The tryout group gives Cleveland additional options to consider as it evaluates depth. For Culp, it is a chance to convince another team that his speed deserves a place in its offense.