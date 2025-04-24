Browns Address Two Needs in Round One of Final PFN Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns are less than 24 hours from having to make a franchise altering decision with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Despite having a potential need at the quarterback position with Deshaun Watson still recovering from an Achilles injury sustained in the middle of the 2024 NFL season, one scouting expert has the Browns passing on a quarterback in his final mock draft entering Thursday night.

Browns Select Two-Way Star Travis Hunter at Noo. 2 Overall in Final Mock Draft

The expectation is the Tennessee Titans will take Miami QB Cam Ward with the first pick in the draft, which gives the Browns their choice between two elite positionals prospects in Colorado WR/CB Travis Hunter and Penn State EDGE Abdul Carter or the polarizing QB prospect, Shedeur Sanders.

Scouting expert from Pro Football Network Ian Cummings has the Browns passing on a quarterback to take Hunter at No. 2 overall in his final mock before the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Browns currently have Jerry Jeudy, Elijah Moore, and Cedric Tillman on the WR depth chart, but could certainly use a dynamic playmaker like Hunter to give this offense more explosive firepower in the passing game.

Cummings added, “ Hunter is a unicorn simply with his high-end two-way ability, but as a WR, he has devastating potential as a three-level threat. He can carve up defenders with his routes, generate high-end RAC with his speed, agility, and bend, and make high-flying grabs.”

Hunter averaged over 100 total snaps per game during his final year at Colorado because of his ability to excel on both the offensive and defensive side of the ball — which makes him a truly unique prospect.

Hunter is special and would likely operate as a full-time receiver in Cleveland while contributing in both nickel and dime situations alongside Denzel Ward in the Browns’ secondary in 2025.

Browns Trade Back Into Round One to Draft Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart

Cummings did not see the Browns making just one pick on Thursday night in his latest mock with Cleveland acquiring the 30th overall pick in the draft from the Buffalo Bills by sending the No. 94 overall pick and a future second in 2026 to move up three spots from No. 33 overall to select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Cummings detailed his logic by writing, “The Browns held a workout and a 30 visit with all of the top-five QBs in the 2025 NFL Draft. They don’t seem incentivized at all to leave the first 33 picks without a QB, and at pick No. 33, they’re positioned to trade up, be aggressive, and wall off other suitors.” There has been plenty of noise about Dart going in round one of this draft, which makes this a plausible move from Cleveland — who would address a position of need and would benefit from a fifth year team option at the end of Dart’s rookie deal by moving back into the tail end of the first. Cummings concluded his busy first round for the Browns by saying, “In this 2025 NFL Mock Draft, the Browns move up for Dart, boxing out the Giants. Dart could fit Kevin Stefanski’s scheme well, if he can expand on the flashes of intermediate anticipation he shows on film. He’s talented and tough, and those traits play.”

In this scenario, the Browns would manage to address two of the biggest needs on the roster with their first two picks. We’ll find out shortly if the 2025 NFL Draft plays out this favorably for Cleveland.