Browns Could ‘Facilitate a Trade’ of Shedeur Sanders After QB Battle

Few expected to be sitting here in the second half of June still wondering which way the Cleveland Browns are leaning on their starting quarterback decision. Coach Todd Monken had said he hoped to make his decision quickly so he could begin focusing on building his offense around the skillsets of Shedeur Sanders or Deshaun Watson, and for some time, word was that Monken preferred rolling with the more veteran Watson for the job.

That was until Sanders, who has been at the team facility in Berea consistently this offseason, began to flash real improvement over the last month as the team progressed through OTAs and wrapped up minicamp last week.

As Monken said of Sanders: “I think he’s being more decisive. Now, it’s easy to say we’re not in pads. It just feels like he’s making quicker decisions. The ball’s coming out of his hands, which he’s gonna have to do. Not that he doesn’t have playmaking ability, because he does, but his ability to process quicker and get the ball out of his hands and eliminate lost yardage plays is going to be huge for us to be able to stack plays and score, which is ultimately the number one thing here.”

Browns Would Have to Figure Out if Shedeur Sanders Is a Viable QB2

Now, it could still be that Watson wins the Browns job. He is a more mobile and versatile option, and Monken’s history suggests he likes that kind of quarterback. The question then would be, what happens if Watson does win the job and Sanders is forced into the QB2 role? Can Sanders stay put without playing?

The Browns might not be all that comfortable with that, given the weekly hue and cry that rose up throughout last season from those who back Sanders–including former NFL players and coaches. There’s no indication that Sanders himself would be a problem, but maybe after getting a taste of seven starts last year, he would not react well to losing out to Watson.

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Fowler: Is Shedeur Sanders ‘The Right Backup for Your Team?’

It’s not certain, but ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler noted this week in an appearance with ESPN Cleveland that if Sanders is not the starter, the Browns could field trade offers for him. Maybe the Browns would turn to Dillon Gabriel as the backup, or maybe they would look for a veteran to sign after camp.

It would depend on how comfortable Sanders–and the Browns are with the situation.

Said Fowler: “The Shedeur Sanders factor where, if he doesn’t get the job, is he the right backup for your team? I don’t know the answer to that. Maybe he is and he is a young player, he has got some time. I still go back to, he was a fifth-round pick. It’s hard to expect to be the starter every year when you are a fifth-round pick. You’ve got to earn it, you’re not promised anything.”

Browns Would Field Calls

But there is the possibility of tension within the Browns if Sanders is the backup–and though the Browns would not necessarily shop him, they’d have to listen to trade offers.

“Maybe he has matured to the point where win or lose, he is going to be a good Brown and happy about that,” Sanders said. “So far, he has been good behind the scenes, in the locker room, working and all of that. I think if Shedeur were to lose the job, it would be interesting to see how he would handle that and maybe there is some tension there. Maybe do they do facilitate a trade.

“But I don’t think this is a situation where they are going into this summer saying, ‘We gotta trade one of these guys.’ I really think it’s based on what presents itself.”