Browns Cut Ties With ‘Imposing’ Runner, Add Veteran DT

The Cleveland Browns did not, in the end, add Jadeveon Clowney this weekend despite a sizable offer that would have paid him more than what he wound up getting back in Houston. The Browns can be expected to keep weighing possible edge rusher additions, but on Monday they announced that they are bringing in a new defensive tackle–Travis Bell, a journeyman who was a seventh-round pick in 2023.

To make room for Bell, the Browns also announced they are waiving TJ Harden, an undrafted running back from SMU who was described in one scouting report as, “an imposing downhill runner at roughly 6-2, 220 pounds. He runs with purpose and physicality, consistently attacking interior lanes and finishing through contact.”

Harden won’t stick, but there still could be some concerns about the Browns’ running back depth. Quinshon Judkins is the starter, coming back from ankle surgery, with Dylan Sampson behind him. Rocket Sanders is No. 3 on the depth chart, and it’s a thin position for the team.

Travis Bell 1st Drafted Player From Kennesaw State

As for Bell, the Browns’ release on the addition notes:

“Bell (6-0, 310) is officially in his second NFL season out of Kennesaw State. Originally selected by Chicago in the seventh round in 2023, Bell has appeared in two career games with the Falcons. Last season, he spent time with the Vikings and most recently with the Louisville Kings of the UFL, helping the team capture the UFL championship. Bell will wear No. 66.”

Bell had two tackles in his two games with the Falcons, in 2023. He did not play special teams, but he was, according to his bio at Kennesaw State, the first NFL draft pick in the school’s history.

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Browns Still Looking for Depth

Bell will join a defensive line group that is still one of the strengths of the team, anchored by Maliek Collins and Mason Graham. Collins is still on the physically unable to perform list as he recovers from a quad injury that required surgery. The expectation is that he will be ready for the start of the season.

The Browns do have concerns about depth at defensive tackle, too, as the team is hoping that Mike Hall–who has been underwhelming in two seasons after he was a second-round pick in 2024–can take a step forward during Collins’ absence. Hall has played just 17 games in the past two years.

Browns Adding to Roster

The Browns are expected to keep tinkering with the roster going forward. They’ve gotten younger this season, particularly in swapping Myles Garrett for Jared Verse, but there are still areas where more depth is needed.

As general manager Andrew Berry said last week: “You can’t look at roster construction in a vacuum. Certainly, we’ve had a bit of a youth movement here, but that doesn’t necessarily mean every transaction is going to be a 24-year-old player or something along those lines. Other things come into play, the role and fit, the financial cost and how it fits into the broader construction of either the position group or the side of the ball.”