Browns Fans Use Famed Statue to Send Deshaun Watson Message

The Cleveland Browns are at war with their own fanbase. On Monday, the team announced that Deshaun Watson will be their starting quarterback this season, despite putting together a pair of poor preseason performances that had fans booing their own team when Watson was on the field.

That wasn’t the only reason Browns fans were booing Watson, however — really, it just scratches the surface. Watson was accused by 27 different women of sexual assault and misconduct, and — combined with his bad on-field performances and significant time missed due to injuries since arriving in Cleveland — makes him public enemy No. 1 as far as Browns fans are concerned.

And now, they’re taking matters into their own hands and sending him a message.

Browns Fans Send Deshaun Watson a Strong Message Using a Famed Statue

Fox 8 in Cleveland reported that on Tuesday morning, the statue of Hall of Fame RB Jim Brown outside Huntington Bank Field had been visited by some Browns fans during the night. Three different signs were taped to the base of the statue, all expressing the anger and frustrations that Cleveland fans felt with both the Browns organization and Watson himself.

“$280 million, 27+ victims, zero supporters, no regrets,” one sign read. “Millions of fans held hostage. 0-16 was more fun.”

“Cleveland is done, with the Haslams and their freak Watson,” read another.

“Permanent damage to the city and franchise,” said the third.

Cleveland fans are understandably outraged at this move. It remains to be seen if the Browns will listen to their own fanbase.

The Cleveland Browns Have No Excuses When it Comes to Deshaun Watson

Back in 2022, the Browns traded three first-round picks to the Texans for the privilege of signing Watson to a five-year, $280 million fully guaranteed contract. At the time, it made Watson the highest-paid quarterback in the NFL, and it’s still the most guaranteed money in league history.

When the Browns traded for Watson, he was facing 27 accusations of sexual assault and harassment. Many of those women have come forward publicly with their disturbing accounts of Watson’s behavior, and though he didn’t face any criminal consequences, the NFL suspended him for 11 games in 2022 for his conduct.

The Browns knew about all of this when they made the trade. Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam willingly choice to spent that much draft capital and hundreds of millions of dollars on a man who not only hadn’t played football in over a calendar year, but was credibly accused by 27 women of sexual misconduct.

Even after Watson has demonstrated no remorse for his actions and continues to play poorly on the football field, the Browns continue to stand by him. There’s no excuse for that.