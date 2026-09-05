Browns Dubbed Trade Suitor for Failed First-Round QB

The Cleveland Browns could continue searching for quarterback help despite carrying four options into the 2026 season.

Deshaun Watson will open the season as the starter, but there is little certainty surrounding the position beyond Week 1. That leaves the Browns as a team that could monitor the trade market if a more compelling option becomes available.

Bleacher Report’s Alex Ballentine named Minnesota Vikings quarterback J.J. McCarthy as a potential trade target for Cleveland. Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Tanner McKee and San Francisco 49ers backup Mac Jones were also mentioned.

“The solution at quarterback doesn’t appear to be on the roster at this point,” Ballentine wrote.

McCarthy’s status became less certain after the Vikings named Kyler Murray their starter. Minnesota also retained veteran Carson Wentz, leaving McCarthy without a clear path to the field.

“Kyler Murray’s emergence as Minnesota’s starter raises questions about J.J. McCarthy’s future with the Vikings,” Ballentine said.

Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley also said he expects the former first-round pick to remain on the roster. Still, Cleveland has enough uncertainty at quarterback to at least consider outside options if the current plan unravels.

Deshaun Watson Facing Pressure to Produce Early for Browns

Watson will get the first opportunity after beating out Shedeur Sanders during training camp. Head coach Todd Monken publicly pushed back against the idea that Watson’s starting status would be evaluated on a week-to-week basis.

But Watson’s history in Cleveland makes it difficult to believe the Browns will remain patient if the offense struggles. Watson has gone 9-10 as Cleveland’s starter since arriving in 2022. He has not appeared in more than seven games in any of his four seasons with the franchise and missed all of last year after undergoing two Achilles surgeries.

Sanders started seven games as a rookie, completing 56.6% of his passes for 1,400 yards, seven touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Cleveland went 3-4 in those starts.

Sanders is the closest thing the Browns have to a long-term solution on the roster. He still needs to prove himself but has shown some upside and improvements heading into his second season.

Beyond Sanders, the picture becomes less clear. Dillon Gabriel landed on injured reserve with a back injury and must miss at least the first four games. Rookie Taylen Green offers intriguing size and athleticism, but the sixth-round pick remains a raw developmental prospect.

J.J. McCarthy Would Bring Another Question Mark for Browns

McCarthy would be intriguing primarily because of his draft pedigree. The Vikings selected him No. 10 overall in 2024 after he helped Michigan win a national championship and finished his college career with a 27-1 record as a starter.

That success has not translated to the NFL. McCarthy missed his entire rookie season after suffering a torn meniscus. He started 10 games last season, completing 57.6% of his passes for 1,632 yards, 11 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He finished with a 72.6 passer rating while battling multiple injuries.

McCarthy is only 23 and could still develop into a capable starter. However, trading draft capital for another young quarterback with limited NFL success would not provide the Browns with immediate clarity.

Cleveland already has three developmental quarterbacks behind Watson. Adding McCarthy would give the Browns another former high-level prospect, but it would also add one more question to a room already filled with them.