Browns Fans Predicted to Have New QB ‘Rallying Cry’ in 2025

The Cleveland Browns quarterback situation entering the 2025 NFL season is easily one of the most fascinating position competitions to monitor this preseason.

Yet, one NFL analyst believes the Browns’ fan base will be galvanizing behind a new QB rallying cry during the 2025 NFL season.

Browns Predicted to Coin New QB Rallying Cry for Arch Manning During 2025 NFL Season

Over the years, I’ve heard some great slogans for an upcoming stud quarterback prospect. Some of my personal favorites throughout the years were ‘Tanking for Trevor’ and ‘Collapse for Caleb’ during their final season at the collegiate level, but ESPN NFL Analyst Benjamin Solak is boldly predicting the Cleveland Browns fan base will be clamoring for Texas QB Arch Manning during the 2025 NFL season.

Solak wrote, “The first, collective swell of a fan base wanting to tank for the Arch Manning pick will come Oct. 5, when the Browns start 0-5. (Their early-season schedule is brutal.) Manning will have just beaten the Florida Gators on Oct. 4 in a dazzling four-touchdown performance.”

The Browns’ schedule to start the 2025 NFL season is particularly brutal for a team coming off of a 3-14 year. Their first five games are against the Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Green Bay Packers, Detroit Lions, and Minnesota Vikings.

For some context, four of those teams made the playoffs last year while the lone team that missed the postseason (Cincinnati) has an MVP caliber quarterback under center.

If the Browns do get off to a horrible start, it doesn’t feel that farfetched that the franchise will already start mentally preparing themselves to be among the teams rewarded with a pick at the top of the NFL Draft for a second straight season.

Solak even made a pair of rally cry suggestions for the Browns’ faithful by writing, “The rallying cry will be “The March to Arch,” or possibly “Planning for Manning.””

Could the Fan Base Lobby for Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel to See Time Under Center in 2025?

The rallying cry for a top collegiate quarterback prospect certainly may take place in Cleveland if the season goes south quickly, but could there be a push from the fan base to see either Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel under center first?

Sanders was a very productive passer during his days at the University of Colorado and was widely expected to go in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft before inevitably falling all the way to pick No. 144 overall in the fifth round.

Sanders is the son of a Hall of Fame player, Deion Sanders, which gives him a touch of star appeal that normally doesn’t come with most Day 3 draft picks.

On the other hand, Dillon Gabriel was a productive collegiate player in his own right and was selected two rounds earlier than Sanders by this front office.

Of course, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski could elect to stick with one of his veteran quarterbacks — Deshaun Watson, Kenny Pickett, or Joe Flacco — throughout the season.

Then there is also a chance that Manning doesn’t even declare for the 2026 NFL Draft.

Either way, the Browns feel like a team in desperate need for a quarterback. One of their objectives this year is to find out if there franchise signal caller is currently on the roster or not at some point this season.