Browns File New Complaint in Lawsuit Against the City of Cleveland

The Cleveland Browns are trying to move again, albeit still within the Ohio borders, but the City of Cleveland is standing in their way.

The Browns filed a new complaint in a lawsuit against the city, which accuses Cleveland’s government of interfering with the Browns’ plans of moving to the Cleveland suburb of Brook Park, Ohio.

According to WJW-TV in Cleveland, the Browns are petitioning for federal courts to throw out the Modell Law in Ohio. The law, which is named for the former Cleveland Browns owner that moved the original team to Baltimore, states:

“No owner of a professional sports team that uses a tax-supported facility for most of its home games and receives financial assistance from the state shall cease playing most of its home games at the facility and begin playing home games elsewhere unless the owner either (a) enters into an agreement permitting the team to play home games elsewhere or (b) Gives the (city) not less than six months’ advance notice of the owner’s intention to cease playing home games at the facility.”

The Browns have played at their current stadium, Huntington Bank Field, since they re-entered the NFL in 1999.

Why Are The Cleveland Browns Trying To Move?

Unlike when the Browns left to become the Baltimore Ravens in 1995, they are currently seeking an upgraded stadium outside the city limits. Browns ownership, spearheaded by billionaire Jimmy Haslam, is targeting a $2-plus billion dome in Brook Park, roughly 15 miles southwest of the team’s current home.

“The Haslams’ proposal is a fiscally sound solution for the city that will keep the Browns in the heart of the greater metropolitan area for at least another fifty years,” the Browns complaint states, according to WJW. “Instead of recognizing the benefits of the Haslams’ proposal, the city seeks to hold the Browns hostage to its own failure of vision.”

The Browns are asking for about $600 million in public money, mainly from the State of Ohio, to complete the project. They feel the stadium could have a more profound economic impact than their current facility if it is enclosed.

“Instead of a new domed facility that can drive significant economic activity year-round, the city insists on sticking with an aging, uncovered stadium that is used only a dozen or so times annually,” the Browns complaint alleges.

According to WJW, the Browns are expected to play out their lease at Huntington Bank Field, which expires in 2028.

The City of Cleveland is countersuing the Browns to block the stadium and keep them downtown.

How Much Does An NFL Lawsuit Cost?

The cost of doing business against an NFL team is adding up quickly for the City of Cleveland.

WJW reported that the city’s legal fees have already surpassed $400,000, and things could get even more costly. The Browns are requesting the city to pay for their legal fees for fighting the Modell Law case.

Mayor Justin Bibb was pressed about the eye-popping cost of the legal fight, and he stated he is doing his job by fighting for the will of the people.

“The residents that I’ve talked to, as well as the city council president, they want me to fight to keep the Browns in the city,” Bibb told WJW. “They want me to make sure I use every tool to assure and prevent any economic harm to the City of Cleveland.”