Browns Get Good Signs From 2-Time Pro Bowler After ‘Devastating’ Injury

It was a detail that was easy to miss for those tallying what happened at the first set of OTAs in Barea last week. Much of the attention of Cleveland Browns backers was on the quarterback battle between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders–or on Myles Garrett‘s absence or, if you’re an optimist, on Quinshon Judkins looking good in workouts. Thus it was easy to overlook the fact that one of the Browns’ most significant offseason additions–interior lineman Elgton Jenkins–was healthy and participating for new coach Todd Monken.

Jenkins was at the team’s early workouts in April, though he did not participate as he has been recovering from a broken fibula he suffered in late November, an injury described by Yahoo Sports as “devastating.”

Last week, though, the Browns got some sneaky good news as Jenkins was on the field during the one OTA the media was permitted to view.

Elgton Jenkins ‘Ahead of Schedule’

Reporting on the good news from Browns practice was Zac Jackson of The Athletic, who wrote, “Outside of the quarterback reps, what was most notable — and likely most important for Monken’s chances of building a competent offense — was that both veteran center Elgton Jenkins and second-year running back Quinshon Judkins were a part of practice Wednesday. Both are recovering from significant leg injuries that ended their 2025 seasons and are likely considered ahead of schedule, having close to full participation in mid-May.”

Jenkins had previously expressed confidence that he would be ready to play in Week 1 but had been iffy on how much he would participate in spring workouts. Monken was not asked about Jenkins, but the fact that he was out there is an indication that he might be ready to participate in training camp.

Browns Got a ‘Steal’ in Elgton Jenkins

It’s still not quite known where Jenkins will play once the Browns truly get rolling. Ideally, he would probably be at right guard, with new signee Zion Johnson at left guard and either Luke Wypler or rookie Parker Brailsford at center. Jenkins was moved to center by the Packers last season, so he can man that spot if neither Wypler not Brailsford impresses, but guard is his preferred position.

The Browns signed Jenkins to a two-year, $24 million contract in March, a relative bargain for a two-time Pro Bowler, even as he is now 30 years old. That move was widely hailed by analysts.

As Ben Solak of ESPN wrote, “Jenkins could be one of the biggest free agent steals of the cycle — a win Cleveland desperately needs on its accounting sheet.”

And Pro Football Focus noted that Jenkins was one of the best moves of the offseason, writing, “Elgton Jenkins has been among the NFL’s best pass blockers at both positions. His 72.5 PFF pass-blocking grade in 2025 ranked fifth among 37 qualifying centers, and he logged a career-high 81.6 PFF pass-blocking grade at guard in 2024.”

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Browns Still in Midst of OTAs

The Browns will pick up their OTA schedule again on Tuesday–those workouts, it should be noted, are entirely voluntary, and the Browns won’t have mandatory minicamp until next month. The complete offseason schedule from the team’s offseason workouts:

First Day: April 7

Voluntary Minicamp: April 21-23

Rookie Minicamp: May 8-10

OTA Offseason Workouts: May 19-21, May 26-28, June 2-5

Mandatory Minicamp: June 9-11