At this point, the Cleveland Browns should probably just sit back and enjoy whatever it is Deshaun Watson is able to give this franchise, for as long as he can give it, and leave it at that. Watson has the team at 6-4–he sat out one of those losses–and in the NFL playoff mix, and while his numbers have not been analytically pleasing (2,118 yards in nine games, seven touchdowns, four interceptions), the six come-from-behind wins have certainly gone down nicely.

But there is a long-term question that has been cropping up around Watson lately, fueled by the fact that he has played well, the Browns have been winning and he is in the final year of his contract: What next? Do the Browns stick with the plan to do a post-June 1 release on Watson and divvy up his remaining money, which is $87 million, between 2027 and 2028 cap hits? Or do they look at him as the best possible “bridge” quarterback they can get, a guy who has the backing of teammates and now knows the system? Do the Browns do the once unthinkable, and re-sign Watson in the offseason?

Two Years, $36 Million for Deshaun Watson

At Spotrac, managing editor Mike Ginnitti did a deep dive on the situation with the Browns and the possibility of a Watson extension. Looking at what other quarterbacks in similar situations have gotten, Ginnitti came up with what might be the best way forward for both the Browns and Watson.

He writes: “An ideal extension for Deshaun Watson right now could be a two-year, $36 million contract, including $18 million guaranteed at signing. The deal provides a flat $18 million in cash compensation for both 2027 and 2028, structured around minimum base salaries and a $16.6 million signing bonus in 2027, followed by a $16.6 million option bonus in 2028.”

Browns in an ‘Unlikely Position’

The contract would give Watson a significant payday, one he might have trouble drumming up elsewhere in free agency–he is 31 and, despite his production for the Browns this year, he is not long removed from two Achilles tendon surgeries. It is also reasonable enough for the Browns to fold in some of the $87 million still owed to Watson after this season and spread it out over a longer period.

Ginnitti continued: “For all of the criticism surrounding the Deshaun Watson trade and its historic financial implications, the Browns may find themselves in an unlikely position: extending the very contract they’ve spent years trying to escape. Recent quarterback resurgences across the league have shown that a second chance can quickly become a lucrative one, and Watson’s improved 2026 production at least warrants the conversation. A two-year, $36 million extension wouldn’t erase Cleveland’s past mistakes or its substantial remaining cap obligations, but it could offer a practical path forward for both sides. “