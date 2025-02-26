Browns Land Deshaun Watson’s Successor in Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Draft

The Cleveland Browns have a unique opportunity to select a potential franchise quarterback by owning the No. 2 overall pick in the upcoming 2025 NFL Draft. Yet, they still have what they once considered their franchise quarterback, Deshaun Watson, on the roster for the upcoming season.

One ESPN Draft Analyst sees the Browns jumping on the opportunity to select a top quarterback prospect in his latest mock draft.

Browns Select Miami QB Cam Ward in Mel Kiper’s Latest Mock Draft

Mel Kiper Jr. was pumping out mock drafts before Rocky III was released in theaters. Some may debate his mock draft accuracy or question his method of evaluating prospects, but no one can dispute that he is one of the biggest names in the NFL Draft analysis business.

Despite the Browns still having Watson on the roster, Kiper believes the team is going to select a quarterback at No. 2 overall in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Kiper wrote, “I have Sanders ranked slightly ahead of Ward in my own rankings, but mock drafts are supposed to represent what the league thinks and what is likely to happen. And right now, Ward is the consensus QB1 in the class,”

“He can make tough throws from different arm angles, on the move and under duress. His creativity in and out of the pocket and his arm strength are impressive, leading to 39 touchdown passes in his final college season,” Kiper added.

The debate between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward for the QB1 in this class feels divided.

Ward has the better arm talent, dazzles with some off-script playmaking highlights, and can be a load to bring down as a runner when he decides to do the deed himself.

On the flip side, Sanders is more of a traditional pocket passer who wins with ball placement, processing, and distributing the football.

During an ESPN special on Kiper’s Mock Draft 2.0, Kiper cited Ward’s arm strength in a division that produces a lot of inclement weather as a separating factor to go with Ward over Sanders at No. 2 overall.

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski’s offensive scheme feels like a better fit for Sanders in some regards, but the pure arm strength of the Colorado QB does feel a bit weaker than NFL average — which could present issues when battling the windy conditions of northern Ohio in the winter.

Other Potential QB Options for the Browns

Watson’s Achilles injury looms very large over the organization entering the 2025 NFL season.

Last season, Jameis Winston and Dorian Thompson-Robinson failed to seize the opportunity with both players combining for more interceptions thrown than touchdown passes once Watson was ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Names like Kirk Cousins, Aaron Rodgers, Justin Fields, and Daniel Jones have been mentioned when trying to identify potential starting options for the Browns entering the 2025 campaign.

With Watson’s salary eating up north of $40 million in 2025, prioritizing a cheaper option for an experienced quarterback does make sense.

Could it be tough to imagine a scenario where the Browns select a QB at No. 2 overall and sign a veteran to a market-value contract with Watson still on the roster? Sure, but if the franchise is fully convinced that Watson is not the answer under center moving forward — then bringing in multiple options to compete for the starting role in 2025 is not that farfetched.