Browns Pro Bowler Breaks Silence on Future Amid Uncertainty

Cleveland Browns veteran Pro Bowl guard Joel Bitonio has not made a decision about his future with the franchise, although one is coming soon.

Bitonio, 33, is heading into the final year of his contract with the Browns. He’s spent the entirety of his 11-year career with Cleveland. Bitonio has been a Pro Bowler for seven consecutive seasons.

Bitonio spoke to reporters on Saturday and said he’s leaning toward a direction on his decision. However, he declined to share what his decision might be. Bitonio is expected to make his decision before free agency so that the Browns can plan accordingly.

“You see these guys that are elite, obviously Hall of Fame players and they’re retiring,” Bitonio said. “It’s definitely in that realm of possibilities and you kind of go through it and you’re like, all right, this is kind of for real in those instances.”

If he does return, Bitonio is set to count $14.3 million against the cap next season.

Myles Garrett Trade Demand Won’t Impact Bitonto’s Decision

The Browns are currently navigating a more complicated situation with star pass-rusher Myles Garrett. He demanded a trade just ahead of the Super Bowl and is willing to do whatever it takes to get moved.

“I’m willing to do whatever it takes,” Garrett said. “I want to have a chance to win those big games, to go out there and compete, to elevate a team as a player, as a teammate, as a leader, and just come in and have an immediate effect.”

Moving Garrett will be a big decision for the franchise. Trading the team’s best player could signal a larger rebuild than intended. However, Bitonio said Garrett’s future in Cleveland isn’t linked to his.

“Personally, I don’t think his request impacts my decision. I understand he’s frustrated. We were all frustrated this last year. It was disappointing,” Bitonio said. “We were disappointed in the way the season turned out. I get that side of where Myles is coming from. Obviously, we want Myles on the Cleveland Browns. He’s the best pass rusher in the league. He’s dynamic and opens things up for our defense and, obviously, our offense as well. You don’t want to get rid of a generational talent like that. We’re hoping they can work things out. I don’t know the inner workings of everything behind closed doors. For me, it’s not going to affect my decision one way or another, but we want Myles to be a Cleveland Brown for a long time.”

Nick Chubb Another Question Mark for Browns

Another franchise icon who could be wearing a different uniform next season is running back Nick Chubb. His contract is up in Cleveland and he’s coming off a down year.

Chubb appeared in just eight games, with his season ending early due to a broken foot. He also missed time at the start of the year recovering from knee surgery. In all, he rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns last season. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career.

Chubb has expressed a desire to return to Cleveland, although that decision rests ultimately with the front office.

“Of course,” Chubb said of returning, per the Akron Beacon Journal. “This is where I was drafted. This is where I’ve played the last seven years.”

The Browns hold the No. 2 overall pick in the draft, set for the end of April.