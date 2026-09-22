Browns’ Quinshon Judkins Raises Questions on Slow Running Game

Even the staunchest and most optimistic of Cleveland Browns backers would have gladly accepted a 1-1 record after two road games against tough opponents to open the season. So there isn’t much to complain about as far as the way the team has operated to this point. Except, if a complaint has emerged, it’s that one of the team’s expected strengths has really been a weakness to date: Quinshon Judkins and the running game.

Consider the numbers we’ve seen from Judkins through two games:

24 carries, 54 yards. That’s just 2.3 yards per carry.

No rushing touchdowns.

Longest run: nine yards.

He has produced only two rushing first downs.

Against Tampa Bay on Sunday, he had 12 carries for 21 yards (1.8 yard per carry).

For a player who was expected to be a major part of the offense, that is a concern. It’s also worrisome that Judkins is coming off a major ankle/leg injury that ended his 2025 NFL season, and has yet to look as explosive as he did in 2025.

Quinshon Judkins: Must Get Better at Preparing and Executing

Judkins addressed the slow start to the running attack in his session with the Browns media on Monday, and he appeared to suggest that the problem is not him or his ankle but, rather, the rebuilt offensive line–the team has five new starters–and the play-calling.

He did not necessarily credit the defense played by Tampa or Jacksonville.

Said Judkins: “I think as far as defense that we faced, it’s more so about us. You look back to, going into the season, what our game plan was, was to run the ball downhill at Jacksonville and the same as far as Tampa. It’s more so about us and how we prepare rather than the opponent. What we are good at, what we believe in and you know, putting ourselves in the best position to be successful. I think that’s what is most important, and going out there and executing.”

Browns Turned to Passing Game in Week 2

It would make sense that the Browns are slower in pulling together the offensive line in the run game than in the pass game–run blocking requires linemen to have more of a feel for each other, more quick-hitting decisions that have bigger consequences. Pass blocking is more individual.

Browns coach Todd Monken agreed with Judkins to an extent–he is the play-caller and he was not leaning on the run game, mostly because the team was having success passing, and because the Browns were trailing.

Said Monken: “We are what the statistics bear out, and we have got to scheme it better, we have got to coach it better, we have got to call it better, and we certainly can block it better. We had a few other opportunities out there that we left on the field, but it’s not good enough.

“We certainly – I would say we also pivoted. I would say this, a week ago we were down, so we were throwing it a little bit more, but…and then this week, really, we pivoted because they were pressuring us, when we were under center, some of our play-action game and our run game. So, we pivoted and really went to get the ball out quick, try to get it in space. And luckily, we had some success with that, and that’s kind of where we went to.”