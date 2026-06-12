Browns Reveal Surprise Stance on Deshaun Watson Future Contract

Of all the ways the Cleveland Browns quarterback competition could play out, the worst is this: The Browns give the job to Shedeur Sanders, who fails to make progress during a 2026 season that is packed with high hopes, while Deshaun Watson sits on the bench and perhaps looks pretty competent in a few late appearances. In that case, in 2027, the Browns would likely cut the cord on both QBs and look to add a new one in free agency or, more likely the draft.

That’s not the worst-case part, though: Imagine that Watson lands somewhere else, like Arizona or Miami, gets a chance to play and shows his old pre-Browns Pro Bowl form, and goes on to be a reliable veteran quarterback, perhaps even a star. We’ve seen it quite a bit lately, the second-chance quarterback comeback. That includes with former Browns No. 1 overall pick Baker Mayfield, and with last year’s Super Bowl champ, Sam Darnold.

Imagine it happening again, but with Watson as the protagonist.

Browns Fans Probably Do Not Want to See Much of Deshaun Watson

Safe to say that Browns fans could not much handle that, not after Watson cost them three first-round draft picks, cost the franchise a $233 million guaranteed contract and delivered just 19 games started. Yet it’s clear that the Browns are worried about that kind of scenario playing out when they think about Watson, both in 2026 and beyond.

On 92.3 The Fan on Friday, Browns GM Andrew Berry addressed the possibility of Watson playing this year and playing well enough to warrant sticking around past this final year of his contract.

Berry is, surprisingly, open to a Watson return. Or not surprisingly, maybe, given the recent NFL quarterback comeback history.

“I think everything’s on the table,” Berry said. “I think it would be silly to go into the season and say something absolutely can or cannot happen and I think, particularly, at the QB position, right? I think we have seen it with guys, whether it is Sam Darnold or Daniel Jones, Geno Smith and even Baker, after he left us and Carolina.

“I think you have to be open-minded and flexible. But, yeah, I wouldn’t rule out anything.”

Browns Could Improve, With or Without Deshaun Watson

Of course, there is a long way to go for that. But it is important to remember that the Browns, even after the trade of Myles Garrett, figure to be an upgraded bunch this year, with the easiest schedule in the NFL, and with an offense that has seen its two big weaknesses (receiver and line) addressed in the offseason.

It’s possible that Watson could win the job and lead the Browns to, say, nine wins. Maybe that would be enough to earn a further look.

‘You Never Really Know How It’s Going to Go’

Either way, Berry is pleased with where the Browns are–and the possibility of surprises.

As he said: “We’re really excited about our team. We think we have a really, really good, young core. I would not put a ceiling on a team in a given year. I always make the point if we rewound a year ago, I don’t think very many people were saying New England would be in the Super Bowl or Jacksonville would win 13 games or Chicago would win the division. And likewise, I don’t know that very many people were saying that Kansas City and Washington and Cincinnati would be picking in the Top 10. That’s the beauty of sports, you never really know how it’s going to go.