Browns Ripped Over Lingering Shedeur Sanders Decision

There is pretty much a consensus among fans and observers of the Cleveland Browns that would suggest the team has been behaving bizarrely for months now. That’s because, once the decision was made not to pursue quarterbacks in this year’s NFL draft or before that in free agency, the answer should have been simple: Give the job to the 24-year-old who at least closed the season on a positive note, going 3-4 in a year in which the team won five total games. Make Shedeur Sanders the starter.

For all his flaws, and anyone who watched him and the Browns offense function in 2025 knows there are many, Sanders at least is young and has upside. The guy who is also competing for the job, Deshaun Watson, is coming off two Achilles tendon tears, has not played since October 2024 and is one of the most massively unpopular figures in a sports market that has no shortage of goats.

Yet, here we are on the verge of the first preseason game of 2026, and it looks like Watson is going to be the starter.

Simms on Browns QB1 Decision: ‘It’s Shedeur Sanders’

From a national perspective, this is baffling. What do the Browns hope to gain by putting Watson in? Saving face for the disastrous trade that brought Watson to Cleveland in 2022? Or for the disastrous fully guaranteed contract that was handed Watson when the trade was made?

Chris Simms, who was in the NFL for seven seasons and is the son of Giants great Phil Simms, is as baffled as many Browns fans about the situation.

Speaking on the “Pro Football Talk” podcast this week with co-host Mike Florio, he said: “I’ve come to the part with this quarterback competition that it’s Shedeur Sanders, it’s Shedeur Sanders, it’s Shedeur Sanders. I almost am like, the more I go through I almost go, why even waste your time with Deshaun Watson? Really? I mean, do you think he’s the future of your franchise? I doubt it, come on. I doubt it.

“The fans are just not gonna accept Deshaun Watson being the starter. I wouldn’t be shocked if he goes out there in a preseason game and gets booed. And then when Shedeur goes in everyone’s like ahhhhhh! It’s inevitable.”

Browns May Want Deshaun Watson’s Experience

Indeed, it is not easy for the Browns to defend the possibility of opening the season with Watson under center. But the defense would probably link back to much of what we have seen in training camp so far–Watson has experience, and for an offense trying to pull together young pieces at the skill position and a new slate of veterans on the line while installing a new system, having a veteran hand makes sense.

And if the team is middling or worse seven or eight games into the season, maybe then Sanders gets his chance. There’s some logic to the plan, but it is hardly inspiring.

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Shedeur Sanders Could Get Saturday Start

While there has been ample speculation that the Browns will make Watson the starter for Saturday game against the Bears, the staff has been careful to announce nothing just yet. Even on the unofficial depth chart, the team has Sanders or Watson listed.

Said offensive coordinator Travis Switzer on the state of the Sanders-Watson situation: “We don’t have to make that decision tomorrow, so I’d say that’s probably a question for a few more weeks. Those guys are developing very nicely. We know they’re different players, but the areas they need to improve on, they’ve both done that, and that’s been very encouraging.”