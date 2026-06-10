Browns Rival Sends Parting Message to Joel Bitonio After Retirement

Joel Bitonio spent more than a decade battling Pittsburgh Steelers defensive tackle Cameron Heyward in the AFC North. And those matchups left an impression.

After Bitonio announced his retirement on Tuesday, Heyward paid tribute to the longtime Cleveland Browns guard, praising his toughness, reliability and place among the best offensive linemen of his era.

“Honestly, it’s a tip of your cap always,” Heyward told The Akron Beacon Journal’s Chris Easterling. “As many battles, and I’ve always been guilty of not wanting to hang out with people outside of my team because that’s just the competitive nature I grew up in, but Joel’s been a guy, but I respected him for a long time. You see each other more than once, you start to develop a true admiration and respect for each other where it’s not just, man, we play on different teams. We’re usually on the same team by the end of the year with Pro Bowls.”

Bitonio’s retirement closes a 12-year career spent entirely with Cleveland. The Browns selected him in the second round of the 2014 draft, and he became one of the franchise’s most dependable players through coaching changes, front-office turnover and multiple rebuilds. He earned seven Pro Bowl selections and multiple All-Pro honors.

“He’s among some of the best,” Heyward said. “I’d put him right up there with (former Baltimore Ravens guard Marshall) Yanda. I think the reliability really stands out.”

Joel Bitonio Says Goodbye After Weighing Decision

Bitonio weighed retirement last offseason but decided to return. He took his time with the decision but came to the conclusion it was time to hang it up.

“I learned to appreciate everyone who helped me on this amazing journey,” Bitonio said. “I learned what an honor and privilege it is to be able to wear that orange helmet and what this team means to the fans. I learned how hard it is to say goodbye. I had a good idea back in January that this was the end for me, but this place is so special that it was hard to truly say goodbye. I’m so glad I got to learn and be a Cleveland Brown my entire career.”

Bitonio likely could have found an opportunity elsewhere, potentially where a contender where he could get a real taste of postseason success. But being a one-helmet player is something that as important to him.

“Truthfully, as time passed and my career kept going, there was never a point where I could envision myself in a different uniform,” Bitonio wrote in a goodbye letter. “Wearing that orange helmet and being part of this franchise — from getting drafted to signing three contracts — I felt a loyalty to the Browns, and it gave me a sense of pride to represent a fan base who is consistently loyal to us. I started the job here, and once I got to a certain point, I knew I wanted to finish the job in Cleveland.”

Browns Rebuilt Offensive Line This Offseason

The Browns spent the offseason preparing for the possibility that Bitonio would retire, using both free agency and the draft to launch a sweeping reconstruction of their offensive line. Cleveland’s biggest investment came with the ninth overall pick, when it selected Utah offensive tackle Spencer Fano as a potential long-term cornerstone.

The Browns also added veterans Elgton Jenkins, Zion Johnson and Tytus Howard while retaining Teven Jenkins, giving them several options as they attempt to replace Bitonio and the rest of last season’s starting group.

Cleveland is hoping the shift up front and the addition of some new weapons will help fuel Todd Monken’s offense. The Browns averaged just 16.4 points and 262.1 yards per games last season.