Browns Rival’s ‘Dirty’ Play Draws No NFL Punishment Despite Star’s Anger

To Cleveland Browns edge rusher Jared Verse, the first-quarter play in Pittsburgh last week that saw Steelers offensive lineman Mason McCormick essentially lift Verse and body slam him was not only a dirty play, but it was one that his teammates should have gone after McCormick over. Verse was explicit in his complaints about his fellow Browns not backing him on the play this week.

McCormick was whistled for unnecessary roughness on the play.

As he said: “That was the play that made me kinda get really angry. I was generally upset about the game and the way things were moving but at that point it was like, ‘OK, you’re doing dirty (expletive), you’re trying to sweep my legs out that, honestly, could have put me in a position not to be able to finish the season, put me in position to change my life in a very bad aspect. So, that upset me.”

No Punishment Despite Browns Anger

Later, Browns teammates and coach Todd Monken said that they simply did not see the play. But the NFL, presumably did, and if Verse was angry with teammates, he was surely even more angry on Saturday when the league released its weekly list of fines, and McCormick was not on it. Apparently, the body slam was completely legal in the league office’s eyes.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk wrote: “Verse, who was miffed at being dumped on his head by Steelers guard Mason McCormick on an extra-point try last Sunday …will surely be unhappy to learn that the NFL didn’t fine McCormick for his WWE move. McCormick was flagged for unnecessary roughness on the play.

“It’s unclear why the league didn’t fine McCormick. The league never explains the basis for not imposing a financial penalty on a given player.”

There were, from the Steelers’ side of thing, some celebratory social media posts about the whole thing.

From “Steelers Depot”: “Steelers OG Mason McCormick was NOT fined for slamming Browns DE Jared Verse.”

Verse, the two-time Pro Bowler who has yet to record a sack as a member of the Browns, will hope to put a rough week behind him vs. the Saints in New Orleans at 1 p.m. ET.