Browns Send Strong Message to Deshaun Watson on Extension

Deshaun Watson’s future with the Cleveland Browns may not end when his contract expires after this season.

Watson is running out of chances to prove he can still be the quarterback Cleveland envisioned when it acquired him in 2022. However, Browns owner Jimmy Haslam left the door open for the three-time Pro Bowler to remain with the franchise if he wins the starting job and delivers a resurgent season.

“I think there are all kinds of possibilities out there — so, yes,” Haslam said when asked if Watson could return beyond this season. “But here again, we’ve got to get through practice. I think our quarterbacks will play in the exhibition games. That’s obviously Todd’s call, and then Todd will figure out who’s going to start.”

It’s a big shift from Haslam, who a little over a year ago publicly called the 2022 trade for Watson a “big swing and miss.”

Browns Leave Door Open for Deshaun Watson Extension

The Browns have significant questions to answer at quarterback before discussing another contract with Watson. He must first beat out Shedeur Sanders and prove he can stay healthy after missing all of last season while recovering from two surgeries on his right Achilles tendon.

Watson has also failed to approach his previous level of production since arriving in Cleveland. He has appeared in just 19 games for the Browns, posting a 9-10 record with 19 touchdown passes and 12 interceptions.

His last Pro Bowl season came with the Houston Texans in 2020, when he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards while throwing 33 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Returning to anything close to that form would dramatically alter the conversation surrounding his future.

General manager Andrew Berry is also not ready to close the door on any outcome. That includes Watson potentially establishing himself as a longer-term answer despite his age, injury history and disappointing first four years with the franchise.

“I wouldn’t rule anything out in terms of the whole quarterback-of-the-future discussion,” Berry said. “Ultimately, we’re going to play the player who’s the most productive on the field. There’s no need to make any decisions about the future right now. We’ll let it play out and figure it out as we go.”

Haslam was equally direct about what could happen if Watson or Sanders takes control of the job.

“Somebody might have a great year and they’re our quarterback forever, or neither of them might,” Haslam said. “I think it’s way, way, way early to be talking about who’s going to be our quarterback next year — we’ve got to figure out who’s going to start the first game.”

Deshaun Watson Addresses Feelings Toward Cleveland

Watson’s tenure has featured injuries, poor play and a fractured relationship with a large portion of the fan base.

That tension reached a low point in October 2024, when some fans cheered after Watson injured his Achilles against the Cincinnati Bengals. Several Browns players criticized the reaction, including Myles Garrett and Jameis Winston.

However, Watson pushed back on the idea that those experiences have created resentment toward Cleveland.

“When I first got here, there was a lot of stuff going on, as the world knows. But I don’t have any bad feelings toward Cleveland. I love Cleveland. Me and my wife have our house on the east side, so we’re here all the time. We were here this summer,” Watson said. “If you ask around, I’m at pretty much all the restaurants, hanging out, so I haven’t had a bad experience outside of different times in the stadium.

“I don’t know why that narrative is out there that people think that I don’t like Cleveland. My family and I have been enjoying our time here, if the opportunity shows up, we’ll see where it goes.”

Haslam acknowledged that winning and solid play changes everything when it comes to acceptance from the fan base.

“I think one thing I’ve noticed about fans is that if a player plays well, they tend to come around,” Haslam said. “So, we’ll see.”

The Browns open the preseason against the Chicago Bears on August 15 before hosting the Buffalo Bills for a joint practice and their second exhibition game on August 22. Cleveland closes the preseason against the New England Patriots on August 27.