Browns’ Shedeur Sanders Gets Grim Warning on Potential Demotion

Soon, Cleveland Browns head coach Todd Monken will go in front of the team’s media and offer up an explanation on what, exactly, happened on Saturday, when Monken declared that the team was sticking with the usual plan of alternating first-team days at quarterback between Deshaun Watson and incumbent starter Shedeur Sanders. Saturday was meant to be Sanders’ day, but soon after Monken said he was sticking with the plan and Sanders, it was Watson under center running practice with the first team.

Sanders, meanwhile, split second-team reps with Dillon Gabriel. It sure looked like a significant shift in the race to win the starting job in Cleveland, though the Browns were off on Sunday, so there has been no clarification from Monken.

But there is no doubt that the momentum in the QB1 race in Cleveland has moved fully behind Watson, and there may be little that Sanders can do about it now. It won’t be a popular decision among Browns fans, who have had enough of Watson–who has not played since October 2024 because of a twice-repaired Achilles tendon–but it might be time to accept it.

Shedeur Sanders ‘Just Not Cut Out’ for QB1 Job?

And maybe that’s where things just stand with Shedeur Sanders. Maybe he should accept that if he can not beat out a banged-up Watson, he is not the starting-caliber NFL quarterback so many thought he would be. It’s a bit of a warning for Sanders: Being a backup in the NFL just might be your lot as a pro.

On 92.3 The Fan, longtime host Ken Carman summed up the reality of Sanders’ situation.

Said Carman: “If you can’t grab the reins against Deshaun Watson, then why am I gonna get red-faced and mad? The job is there for you. The money is paid to the guy. …You have every opportunity, if you can’t seize that opportunity with a new head coach and all the other stuff—I don’t think they’re keeping Shedeur Sanders on the roster to punish him or anything like that.

“But if you can’t do it against a guy that fans do not want to see, I can’t keep making up different conspiracies about it. Maybe you’re just not cut out to be a starting quarterback in the NFL. Buddy, that’s the only thing I can say. And I hate saying that because I wanted him to play. If he can’t do it, he can’t do it. I can accept this. Why can’t others?”

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Browns QB Race Not Quite Over

Now, to be clear, the quarterback race is not over. The team still has preseason games remaining and it’s a good bet that Monken will shimmy his way out of locking in Watson as the Browns’ starter when he speaks on Monday. Monken has been complimentary of Sanders many times during the offseason, but he has also been clear that he wants a quarterback who gets things organized and in place before the snap.

Sanders has not done that well. Watson has. Monken wants to see improvement, and there are signs there has not been enough from Sanders.

Monken said: “It’s not really one play or one practice. It’s the totality of the days, today being day 10. And what you really want to see is improvement. If our players aren’t improving, then who are we as coaches, really? We’re in the development business. So, if we don’t see development, well then, why aren’t we?