Browns Sign Veteran 8 Days After Cutting Him

Every team has a small number of players who live on the fringe of the group from week-to-week, sometimes landing on the practice squad, sometimes getting abruptly waives, and now and then finding themselves getting snaps during games as part of the 53-man active roster. For the Cleveland Browns, one of those players this year appears to be veteran D’Angelo Ross.

So far this month, Ross was cut by the Browns on roster-trimming day, re-signed to the practice squad, elevated to the roster for Week 1, sent back to the practice squad, then finally cut again on September 15.

Now he is back. According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN: “Cornerback D’Angelo Ross has signed with the Cleveland Browns practice squad, per his agents @JLSports3.”

Browns Played D’Angelo Ross in Week 1

It’s a familiar dance for Ross, who has been in the NFL since he went undrafted out of New Mexico in 2019, but signed on with the Patriots and wound up on the injured list for his rookie season. He has since bounced between active rosters and practice squads for the Patriots, Dolphins and Texans, and now the Browns.

Ross does hold a special place in Houston history, when he blocked an extra point try by the Chargers in the 2025 playoffs. Ross recovered it and returned the kick for a two-point conversion for the Texans. It was the first time that had happened in the playoffs.

Ross, 30, played eight snaps for the Browns in Week 1, all on special teams.