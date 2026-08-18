Browns Star’s ‘Minor Injury’ Will Keep Him Out Another Week

For a “minor injury,” which is how Cleveland browns coach Todd Monken described the situation with second-year star Carson Schwesinger when he first started missing training camp practices at the beginning of the month, things have sure been slow to heal up. Schwesinger has been on the sidelines at camp, and Browns reporters have noted that he has been going through separate workouts, but the one thing we have not seen is Schwesinger on the field.

And, Monken said that is not going to change. As the Browns transition from the Bears in the first preseason game to joint practices with the Buffalo Bills and a home game for Week 2 of the preseason this weekend, Schwesinger is still not on the field. Because it is training camp, Cleveland is not mandated to report what the injury is, so Monken has stuck to not describing the issue, only to continue to downplay it.

Carson Schwesinger Injury Still Keeping Him Out

On Monday at Browns practice, Monken was asked about Schwesinger:

Reporter: “On the injury front is there a reason to be concerned about (Carson) Schwesinger, or are you just being overly cautious?

Monken: “I would stick to the latter. Just being overly cautious. We’re hopeful that we’ll get him back next week, but we’re just being overly cautious.”

Reporter: So he won’t be in the joint practice?

Monken: “Do not see it then.”

And so it will be another week out for one of the Browns’ top players and arguably the best young linebacker in the game. Not only did Schwesinger, a second=-round pick last year, record 156 tackles as a rookie and pick off two passes, but he went down as the AP’s Defensive Rookie of the year, playing 16 impressive games.

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Browns’ Carson Schwesinger Among NFL Top 100

Schwesinger has gotten notice beyond Cleveland and the Browns, of course, as he was named one of the Top 100 players in the NFL this offseason, coming in at No. 93. He is one of only two Browns to make the list, with Jared Verse landing at No. 35, up 18 spots from last year.

With the trade of Myles Garrett to the Rams, the pairing of Verse and Schwesinger is shaping up to be the face of the team’s now-look defense.

Browns Getting Good Look at Backup

With Schwesinger out, the Browns have seen more of Easton Mascarenas-Arnold at the No. 3 linebacker, which has been a concern for the team–depth at several key positions on the defense has been problematic.

Defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg has liked what has has seen, though.

As Rutenberg said: “Sure. Anytime a player has an opportunity to get on the grass, it’s exciting to see them succeed. He’s done an amazing job in the reps he’s getting, playing within our style of defense, communicating at a high level and doing his job. That’s all we ask of any player: whether it’s Easton or Carson, it doesn’t matter, as long as we’re all playing within the scheme, doing our job, playing our fundamentals, communicating loud and playing violently, and finishing on the ball, we’re all going to see the success we want to see.

“It’s a tribute to him trying to do that at the highest level. It’s awesome.”