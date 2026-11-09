Browns Starter Missed Week 9 Loss for Surprise Reason

In the Cleveland Browns‘ 23-22 loss to the Saints on Sunday afternoon in New Orleans, the team played without starting defensive lineman Maliek Collins, part of a pattern that has become all too familiar for the interior of the defensive line–the heart of what has been a very good defense this season. Injuries have limited Mason Graham as well as top backup Mike Hall Jr. for much of the season, but had not knocked out Collins yet, even after he suffered an elbow injury in the loss to the Steelers in Week 8. He played through that, and anticipated continuing to play on Sunday against the Saints despite missing practices last week.

But, Collins did miss Week 9 and according to Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com, Collins was not knocked out by the elbow issue–it was an illness he came down with during the week that kept him on the sideline.

Browns Getting Good Production From Maliek Collins

Cabot explained why the Browns were down a D-lineman this week, stating that in addition to the elbow, “Collins also came down with an illness that sidelined him for the Saints game. He said last Monday that the elbow was ‘solid’ and wouldn’t keep him out of the Saints game, noting that he returned to the Steelers game.

But he wasn’t able to shake the illness in time to face the Saints.

Collins, whose season was ended by a torn quad muscle in Week 13 of the 2025 season, has returned to form this season, logging 3.5 sacks and improving each week as his rehab has taken stronger and stronger hold. The Browns rewarded Collins with a two-year, $30 million extension earlier in the season.