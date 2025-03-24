Hi, Subscriber

Buzz Building Around Nick Chubb’s Return to Browns

The Browns could still be interested in a reunion with Nick Chubb.
Nick Chubb remains a free agent and a return to the Cleveland Browns remains on the table.

Chubb is testing free agency for the first time in his career and remains without a team. The lack of interest is likely due to Chubb’s recent injury history. The 29-year-old is coming off a down year and saw his season end early due to a broken foot. He missed the start of the season recovering from a serious knee injury that sidelined him for more than a year and required a pair of surgeries.

In all, Chubb appeared in just eight games last season. He rushed for 332 yards on 102 carries with three touchdowns but lacked the typical effectiveness that earned him four Pro Bowl nods. Chubb’s 3.3 yards per carry average was, by far, the lowest of his career.

The Browns were always willing to let Chubb test free agency, per Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com. But that does not mean they wouldn’t welcome the franchise icon back if it makes sense for both sides in the later stages of free agency.

“The plan with Nick Chubb was always to let him hit the free-agent market and see what kind of opportunities he could generate. If he doesn’t find anything, the door will be open to him returning to the Browns as long as they have a role for him,” Cabot said.

Browns Need to Commit to Nick Chubb if Re-Signed

If Chubb returns to the Browns, it’s unlikely he’d be limited to a third-down role. He’d likely reclaim the lead back position, so Cleveland must be certain that’s the direction they want to take before bringing him back.

“With Chubb not necessarily suited to a third-down back niche, the Browns would have to make sure they have enough carries for him on first and second down and in short-yardage situations,” Cabot said. “I agree that Chubb will be better in his second season back from major knee reconstruction, and that the Browns could benefit from that. Besides, he’s always said he wants to finish his career here, and another contract might enable him to do that.”

The Browns currently have Jerome Ford and Pierre Strong under contract for next season. If Chubb isn’t around, Ford would likely shoulder the bulk of the workload. He’s seen increased touches with Chubb sidelined over the last two seasons, though his performance has been inconsistent. Ford has rushed for 1,390 yards and seven touchdowns through three seasons with the Browns.

Browns Could Find New Running Back in Draft

Another option for the Browns could be to turn to the draft to strengthen their backfield. This year’s running back class is deep, and Chad Reuter of NFL.com projects Cleveland selecting Iowa’s Kaleb Johnson in the third round.

Here’s the breakdown on Johnson from NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein.

“Johnson is built like a bruiser, but his style is more finesse, preferring to win with tempo and decisiveness,” Zierlein said. “He keeps his runs on time and on track while allowing blockers to do their job. He’s not overly aggressive, but he has the size and strength to break tackles and grab extra yards at the finish.”

Johnson might not be a full-time lead back right away. But teaming up with Chubb or Ford as a rookie could benefit both Johnson and the Browns.

J.R. DeGroote covers the Cleveland Browns and Los Angeles Lakers for Heavy.com. He graduated from Arizona State and has decades of experience in digital media with previous stops at SBNation and Bleacher Report. He has won multiple state, regional and national honors for sports reporting and photography. More about J.R. DeGroote

