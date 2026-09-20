Calls Grow for Browns to Fire Todd Monken During Bucs Game

Todd Monken was facing calls for his job before halftime of his second game as Cleveland Browns head coach.

A failed fourth-down gamble and a questionable challenge against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers fueled the backlash Sunday, with fans questioning whether Monken was making an already struggling team’s job harder.

The Cleveland Browns coach kept his offense on the field for fourth-and-1 from his own 35-yard line with just over two minutes remaining in the second quarter. Quinshon Judkins ran into a pile for no gain, turning the ball over on downs.

With Tampa Bay also scheduled to receive the second-half kickoff, Monken gave the Buccaneers an opportunity to score on consecutive possessions without Cleveland touching the ball. The Browns limited the damage to a field goal, but that did little to quiet criticism of the call.

One fan questioned the timing and field position before delivering a blunt verdict: “Fireable offense right there.”

“Todd Monken might want to fire himself after this first half. Just blunder after blunder from him and his players,” Daryl Ruiter of 92.3 The Fan said.

Some fans went straight to gallows humor.

“Todd Monken coaching like someone who understands the goal this year,” one fan joked, referring to the Browns landing the No. 1 overall draft pick.

“We all rightfully hate (Deshaun Watson) but the biggest barrier to the Browns success is pretty obviously Monken” another fan said.

The fourth-down call was not Monken’s only questionable decision. He also lost a challenge involving a short catch and fumble by Buccaneers tight end Cade Otton. With only a few yards at stake, there was little potential reward for risking a timeout.

“Todd Monken losing a challenge on a three yard play may be the end of me,” a fan said.

Todd Monken’s Browns Keep Making the Same Mistakes

Cleveland’s problems extended beyond Monken’s decisions. The Browns committed six penalties for 50 yards in the first half, with pre-snap mistakes again disrupting an offense that could hardly afford to move backward.

Monken had already identified those issues after the season-opening loss to Jacksonville. In his postgame news conference, he pointed to problems getting out of the huddle, making substitutions and lining up before the play clock expired.

Those are preparation issues, and fixing them starts with the head coach. Another half filled with preventable mistakes did little to show that Cleveland had addressed them.

“I’m sure as hell not firing me. I’m not firing our staff. I’m not getting rid of all of our players,” Monken said.

One week later, Monken was giving frustrated fans more reasons to direct their anger at him.

Deshaun Watson Faces Looming Browns Decision

Watson delivered a steadier first half against Tampa Bay, completing 7 of 9 passes for 55 yards without a turnover. He was sacked twice.

Protecting the ball was progress, but Cleveland still lacked consistent explosive plays. Watson’s completion percentage looked good but the passing yardage left plenty to be desired.

The veteran entered the game needing to give Monken a stronger reason to keep him in the lineup. Ian Rapoport reported for ESPN that Cleveland was expected to evaluate its quarterback situation after the Tampa Bay game, with the first two weeks providing a potential point to turn to Shedeur Sanders. No decision on the Week 3 starter had been made.

The return home adds another layer. Watson was booed during the Browns’ preseason loss to Buffalo and called the reaction “disrespectful” and “personal.” He later acknowledged that his emotions had gotten the best of him.

Another unproductive outing would leave little reason to expect a warmer reception when Cleveland hosts the Carolina Panthers on September 27.