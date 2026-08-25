Browns Finally Get Good News on 2nd-Year Star With Mystery Injury

The Cleveland Browns have been mired in bad news for the past few days, but there was at least one positive ray of light to hit the franchise on Monday at practice: Carson Schwesinger was back participating in practice, though he remained limited. Schwesinger has been out for almost the entire month of training camp, with the team downplaying his injury but also refusing to explain what, exactly, the injury is.

During the season, teams are required to give injury disclosures, but that does not apply to the preseason. Schwesinger missed both of the Browns’ preseason games to this point.

Camryn Justice, reporter for WEWS news in Cleveland, had video of Schwesinger working out, and wrote on Twitter/X, “Browns LB Carson Schwesinger was back at practice, working to the side for the first time since the first week of training camp.”

Before practice on Monday, coach Todd Monken did say a return was coming: “Schwesinger. Moving forward. I think we’ll see some of him today. To what extent, I don’t know. He was in the walkthrough today, which is a good sign.”

Browns Defense Has Been Shaky

Indeed, the Browns do need good signs these days, after having made the unpopular announcement that Deshaun Watson would be the team’s starting quarterback to open the season. Getting Schwesinger–the reigning NFL defensive rookie of the year–back on the field is a good sign.

It’s especially good for a defense that has not quite looked like its usual self in two preseason games. Yes, it is mostly backups and deep-roster players, but it hard to ignore that the Browns have allowed 65 points in two games, also giving up 798 yards while forcing just one turnover.

This was among the top-ranked defenses in the NFL last year, and gave up only 40 points in three preseason games a year ago. With Myles Garrett traded and former defensive coordinator Jim Schwartz departing after not getting the head-coaching job that went to Monken, there are concerns about whether Cleveland’s defense under new coordinator Mike Rutenberg can live up to its reputation.

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Carson Schwesinger Health Issue ‘Little Minor Injury’

And the Browns do have high hopes for the defense, even if the offense continues to sputter as it has done the past two seasons. Jared Verse replaces Garrett, and has star potential of his own. He could form a good combo with Schwesinger, who recorded 156 tackles last year and picked off two passes,

While Verse will replace Garret positionally and as one of the leaders, Schwesinger will join him as a new face-of-the-franchise type.

That’s why there is concern about Schwesinger, even as Monken called his health issue a, “little minor injury.”

Carson Schwesinger an Anchor for Browns Defense

Last year, Schwartz had high praise for Schwesinger’s development and even compared the then-Browns rookie to Hall of Fame linebacker Ray Lewis, whom Schwartz also coaches.

“The command that Carson has now in a lot of respects took Ray’s third year in the league,” Schwartz said. “It’s a very difficult position and he’s been right in the middle of it, and it’s been fun to watch because not only does he do all that stuff well, but he has great command. He’s a great leader for us. He’s our play caller, very rarely makes a mistake. When he does make a mistake, it doesn’t repeat and he’s very productive on the field. …

“So, really proud of his development.”