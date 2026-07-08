Browns 6-Foot-3 Target Enters Camp in Danger

Cedric Tillman is running out of time to prove he can be more than a promising prospect in the Cleveland Browns’ wide receiver room.

Tillman has had flashes and has the size. But entering his fourth season, the Browns no longer have to wait around and hope it all comes together. Cleveland added significant competition to the wide receiver room this offseason, and Tillman’s path to a meaningful role got much tougher before training camp has even arrived.

Dan Labbe of Cleveland.com pointed to second-round pick Denzel Boston as a major factor in Tillman’s shrinking margin for error.

“Now the Browns have Boston, a similarly big-bodied receiver who spent the spring catching everything that came his way,” Labbe said. “While not entirely his own doing, Tillman’s inconsistent first three years put him in the crosshairs entering the final year of his deal, fighting for, at best, playing time and, at worst, a spot on the 53-man roster.”

It’s is no longer just about whether he can develop into the player the Browns hoped they were getting when they drafted him in the third round back in 2023. It is about whether there is still room for that development to happen in Cleveland.

Cedric Tillman Has Failed to Lock Down Role With Browns

Tillman arrived in Cleveland with the profile of a potential difference-maker. At 6-foot-3, he gave the Browns a big-bodied target who could win through contact, work the boundary and become a factor in the red zone. The production has never fully matched the vision.

Tillman caught 21 passes for 224 yards as a rookie in 2023. He followed that with 29 catches for 339 yards and three touchdowns in 2024, showing some life after the Browns traded Amari Cooper. But a concussion interrupted that stretch and cut short what was becoming his best run as a pro.

Last season, injuries were once again an issue. Tillman finished with 21 catches for 270 yards and two touchdowns, leaving him with three seasons of uneven production.

That’s a bigger problem now after the Browns invested in KC Concepcion and Boston, giving the room two young receivers with clearer paths to the future.

Boston is the direct threat to Tillman’s role. He brings the same type of size and catch-point ability Cleveland once hoped Tillman would provide. And he has already made a strong early impression. Boston was one of the bright spots during OTAs and minicamp, consistently showing up as a reliable target.

Browns Have More Help Around Jerry Jeudy

Jerry Jeudy still gives the Browns a familiar veteran presence at the top of the wide depth chart. But Cleveland needs Jeudy to rebound and get closer to the Pro Bowl form he showed when he first arrived. He remains the most established receiver on the roster and the one player in the group who has already shown he can handle a large role.

But the Browns are no longer asking Jeudy to carry the passing game alone. Along with the rookies, Isaiah Bond adds speed that can stretch the field and change how defenses handle Cleveland’s offense. Harold Fannin Jr. also factors heavily into the passing game after a strong rookie season at tight end.

That gives the Browns more ways to build the offense, but it also leaves Tillman with less room for error. He has enough size and ability to make noise if he can stay healthy and stack practices