Browns’ 19-Game Starter Faces Chopping Block After 2 Major Offseason Moves

The Cleveland Browns have spent the past two NFL drafts reshaping their team from the ground up, which inevitably means some of the older, less successful roster mainstays must exit to make way for the new talent bringing hope with them to Northeast Ohio.

On Sunday, May 17, Moe Moton of Bleacher Report identified fourth-year wide receiver Cedric Tillman as perhaps the team’s most likely cut candidate following general manager Andrew Berry’s decisions to draft wideouts KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston in Rounds 1 and 2, respectively.

“As an inside-outside pass-catching threat, undrafted wideout Isaiah Bond flashed his big-play ability, averaging 18.8 yards per catch [last season],” Moton wrote. “Entering a contract year, Cedric Tillman hasn’t produced enough to surpass [Jerry] Jeudy on the depth chart or show that he has the upside comparable to Bond and two top-40 draft picks. On top of that, he’s battled injuries in all three of his pro seasons.”

Browns Likely Keeping Jerry Jeudy, Isaiah Bond in 2026

Cleveland brass has been vocal about its affinity for Bond, plus the organization has the 22-year-old on a three-year deal through 2027 that pays him a total of $3 million. His combination of explosiveness, upside, youth and affordability make Bond a no-brainer for a roster spot in 2026.

Jeudy, meanwhile, is entering the second season of a three-year deal worth $52.5 million. He is a reasonable cut/trade candidate heading into 2027, when Cleveland will be able to trim $7 million off the cap and potentially get a draft asset in return via a trade.

But cutting Jeudy with a post-June 1 designation this offseason would actually cost the Browns $2.1 million against the cap, while trading him would save just $3.9 million in 2026.

Jeudy posted a career year of 90 catches for 1,229 yards and four TDs in 2024. And while his production plummeted to 50 receptions, 602 yards and two scores last season, he remains an asset at just 27 years old.

Tillman has played in 38 games and earned 19 starts across his three-year career in Cleveland, tallying a total of 71 catches for 833 yards and five scores over that span. The former third-round pick out of Tennessee is 26 years old and has one season remaining on his $5.6 million rookie contract.

Cedric Tillman Faces Tough Competition for 1 of Final 2 Wide Receiver Spots

If the Browns choose to sever ties with Tillman this offseason, it won’t necessarily be about money — or, at least, not just about money.

The team will save approximately $3.7 million by parting ways with Tillman via a cut or trade. However, the more immediate concern might instead be the roster spot on the final 53-man squad come Week 1 in September.

Concepcion was pick No. 24 and Boston went No. 39. Both are highly talented rookies who are making the final roster no matter what. Jeudy and Bond are also locks. That probably leaves two spots in the WR room, based on the six wideouts that made the initial 53-man group in 2025.

The Browns added Tylan Wallace this offseason, formerly of the Baltimore Ravens, and continue to retain Malachi Corley, Jamari Thrash and Gage Larvadain.

None of the four are as accomplished as Tillman in regards to regular-season numbers as receivers, but all are significantly less expensive in 2026.

Wallace has a connection to new head coach Todd Monken, who spent the past three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Baltimore, while Corley was the Browns’ primary kickoff returner in 2025 and Larvadain handled punt-return duties.

Thus, Tillman has a way to go this offseason to justify his cap hit, which could prove difficult with what appears to be a ceiling of WR4/WR5 in 2026.