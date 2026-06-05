Chloe Kim Addresses Myles Garrett Rumor After Browns Trade

Chloe Kim is flattered that fans think she has the kind of pull that can an NFL superstar traded.

Kim addressed the chatter that she helped orchestrate Myles Garrett’s blockbuster trade from the Cleveland Browns to the Los Angeles Rams, laughing off the idea that she played puppet master in one of the NFL’s biggest offseason moves.

The Olympic gold medalist and California native made it clear she was not working behind the scenes to get Garrett to Los Angeles. But she is more than happy with the final destination.

“I’ve been giggling at these rumors the last couple of days because you guys are giving me TOO MUCH CREDIT,” Kim said. “I found out right before it was publicized and was planning to show up and support him wherever he ended up. But I genuinely can’t believe this is happening and am so excited to show him around my city. Go Rams!”

@chloekim I’ve been giggling at these rumors the last couple of days because you guys are giving me TOO MUCH CREDIT😭 I found out right before it was publicized and was planning to show up and support him wherever he ended up. But I genuinely can’t believe this is happening and am so excited to show him around my city. Go Rams! 💙 ♬ sonido original – – g 🦙

The Browns sent Garrett to the Rams in exchange for Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a 2029 third-round pick.

Garrett’s exit wasn’t easy for many Browns fans to process. Kim understood the weight of the move and offered a thoughtful response after one fan reacted to the news in her comment section.

“I’m so sorry, genuinely. I truly did enjoy my time in Cleveland,” Kim said in a comment. “Thank you for the kindness you all showed me and the love and support for him throughout the years.”

Chloe Kim Has Been Supportive of Myles Garrett

Kim and Garrett kept much of their relationship private until last season, when she began appearing publicly to support him at Browns games. The team even recognized her presence on social media.

Garrett returned the support this offseason, traveling to Italy to watch Kim compete at the Winter Olympics. Kim later said having Garrett there mattered because he understood the pressure that comes with competing at the highest level.

“He’s truly my best friend,” Kim said on The Today Show. “He’s such an amazing addition to my support system. It’s very special, cause I feel like he gets it, he gets what it’s like to be in this position, he gets what it’s like to be an athlete. He understands the pressure and all of that.”

Myles Garrett Leaves Behind Massive Legacy With Browns

Garrett spent nine seasons in Cleveland after the Browns selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2017. He became the face of the defense, a two-time Defensive Player of the Year and one of the most dominant pass-rushers of his generation. In all, Garrett racked up 125.5 sacks in 134 games with the Browns.

“Nine years. One city. A lifetime of memories,” Garrett said in his farewell message. “Cleveland, you made me tougher. You made me better. You made me a man.”

Browns general manager Andrew Berry said Cleveland still believes it can compete after trading Garrett. He pointed to the addition of Verse and the draft capital coming back in the deal.

“All of our goals are still in front of us,” Berry said. “We have an excellent defense with really good players at all three levels. Jared is an outstanding player. He’s one of the best players in the league. We’re excited to have him as part of our team.”

Verse has 12 sacks, 104 tackles, 124 tackles for loss and 45 quarterback hits through his first two NFL seasons. He was named Defensive Rookie of the Year after his first season and has already earned two Pro Bowl selections.