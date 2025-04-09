Browns Get Massive Update on Nick Chubb’s Free Agency

While free agency has been well underway in the NFL, the Cleveland Browns still have a few of their former players on the market. None are more significant than Nick Chubb, the Cleveland favorite who has been one of the top running backs in the NFL when he’s on the field.

As all Browns fans know at this point in Chubb’s career, his inability to stay healthy has been a major concern.

On one hand, the Browns don’t have much reason to bring him back. On the other hand, there’s value in having a veteran like the former Pro Bowler in the locker room to help the young players on the roster. If he returns healthy, he could also be a very good player who helps his team win.

Recently, Bleacher Report made some predictions on free agents each team could sign, listing Chubb as the option for the Browns.

“One could make an argument for Joe Flacco here, as the Browns don’t have a clear-cut starter at quarterback yet. However, bringing back running back Nick Chubb might be the best free-agent move Cleveland can still make.

“Injuries have cost Chubb most of the past two seasons, but he’s a fan favorite and has been the face of the Browns offense when healthy. With no other team targeting Chubb through nearly a month of free agency, the Browns may have a chance to re-sign him at a team-friendly price,” Kristopher Knox wrote.

Will Chubb Return?

Despite not signing a new contract yet, some have suggested that Chubb will return to the Cleveland Browns. Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com had the latest report on him, adding that no team has given him a chance yet, but that makes it more likely that he returns to the Browns.

“To my knowledge, Chubb hasn’t taken any visits and I’m not sure if he’s talked to any teams. I may hear more at the NFL Annual Meeting this week in West Palm Beach, Fla., where we have access to all of the NFL coaches on Monday and Tuesday morning. But the longer it goes without Chubb finding another team, the more likely it is that he’ll end up back with the Browns. I think they wanted to give him the chance to see what he could get on the open market before accepting what will likely be a modest offer from the Browns.

“And if a team was willing to give him a featured role, it would likely be tempting. But since no one has made him an offer yet — sometimes that happens after back gets hurt — the Browns will probably strongly considering signing him in the near future. They’ll probably also draft a back, but that won’t preclude them from bringing Chubb back home,” Cabot wrote.

Do the Browns Want Chubb?

This could all come down to what the Cleveland Browns want to do. Chubb has made it known in the past that he wants to stay with the Browns, for whatever reason, as this team is very far away from competing.

Still, he might feel that this is his home.

Cleveland has embraced him every step of the way and has supported him through some very tough times. There is something to be said about that from a fan and player perspective, making the Browns a logical landing spot for the star.