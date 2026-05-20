Browns Signal Clear Direction on Deshaun Watson Amid QB1 Talk

The Cleveland Browns have liked what they’ve seen from Deshaun Watson so far this offseason, and the veteran appears to be building momentum as chatter around his potential QB1 status continues to grow.

Watson is back in action after a full year off, outside of a brief return to practice stint. He has not played in a game since October 2024, when he suffered an Achilles rupture against the Cincinnati Bengals.

It did not appear likely that Watson would ever reclaim the starting quarterback spot in Cleveland, especially after the Browns drafted both Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders last season. But in the early stages of the team’s offseason, Watson has made his mark. And new head coach Todd Monken is eager to give him a shot at a “clean slate.”

“He’s been great. I’m all for a clean slate. I want the best for every player, every coach — anybody in this world to have a great life,” Monken said. “I think it’s really cool that he has an opportunity to showcase his ability and for us to see where he’s at. At this point, he’s made plenty of money and had plenty of success. He’s also faced disappointment in his career and dealt with things outside of his control. But to come back, compete, and continue fighting to change the narrative is very cool.”

Monken: Athleticism is Deshaun Watson’s Superpower

The most significant around Watson — even if he wins the job — is if he can stay healthy for a full season. It’s something he hasn’t been able to do in Cleveland. The former Pro Bowler has appeared in just 19 games since 2022.

So far, Watson has shown off his athleticism during the offseason workouts. It’s a key attribute that can help him excel in Monken’s offense and the Browns skipper has been impressed.

“It’s not a surprise, but it’s exciting to see,” Monken said. “It’s a weapon for him. It’s one of his superpowers.”

When Watson was at his best with the Houston Texans, he wasn’t known as a true dual-threat quarterback, but he was athletic enough to extend plays and create outside the pocket. He’s looked sharp in helmets and shorts this offseason, but the real evaluation begins once the pads come on.

No Decision Made on Browns Starting Quarterback

It has been reported that Watson has the edge for the starting job. The Browns have dubbed it an open competition but Watson’s only true competitor is Sanders. Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green have worked exclusively with backups.

Sanders and Watson have split the starting reps during offseason workouts. Monken said it will remain that way for the time being.

“It’s a different day and you’re firing the same questions,” Monken said. “Nothing has changed. We are going to rotate those guys and play the best player.”

Monken said the hope is that the Browns will have clarity on the position by training camp. But his only promise was that the depth chart would be set by “Jacksonville,” which is Cleveland’s Week 1 opponent.