Browns Send Clear Message to Deshaun Watson on Extension

Deshaun Watson has won the Cleveland Browns’ starting job and Andrew Berry isn’t ruling out giving him another contract.

With Watson entering the final season of his deal, Cleveland’s general manager addressed whether the quarterback could have a future with the franchise beyond 2026. Berry made no promises, but he left room for Watson to change the conversation with his play.

“In terms of the future, candidly, it remains to be seen for any player whose contract is expiring. I think performance is a big part of that,” Berry said in an interview with ESPN Cleveland.

That leaves Watson with plenty to prove as he prepares to lead the Browns against the Jacksonville Jaguars in Sunday’s opener. Getting back on the field is a significant step after nearly two years away. Convincing Cleveland to invest in him again after what has been a historically bad deal would require considerably more.

“I wouldn’t take anything off the table. I’ve learned — more times the hard way — you really don’t know what the future holds or how circumstances change,” Berry said. “Right now, we are expecting Deshaun to play well, continue to be a great teammate, direct the offense and score points.”

Andrew Berry Credits Deshaun Watson for Comeback

Before addressing Watson’s contract outlook, Berry emphasized the work that put him back in position to start.

“No. 1, we’re most focused on the present. Deshaun did everything over the last 22 months to get himself back and he deserves a lot of credit for that,” Berry said. “Worked through a competitive QB competition and he’ll lead the team in Jacksonville.”

Watson first tore his Achilles during the 2024 season and suffered another rupture during his recovery. He missed the entire 2025 season before returning to the field during Cleveland’s offseason program.

His return placed him in a competition with Shedeur Sanders under new head coach Todd Monken. The Browns split first-team opportunities between the quarterbacks before Monken selected Watson to start the opener on August 24.

The decision came despite an uneven preseason. Watson completed 11 of 15 passes for 126 yards against Chicago, then struggled against Buffalo, finishing 5 of 12 for 36 yards and an interception.

Deshaun Watson Faces Defining Season With Browns

Watson’s five-year contract worth a fully guaranteed $230 million runs through the end of this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent in 2027. The Browns made that commitment expecting to secure a long-term answer at quarterback. Instead, Watson has appeared in just 19 games and has left the position unsettled.

An extension would require Cleveland to evaluate what Watson can still offer after the injuries and lengthy absence. Staying healthy would give the Browns a fuller opportunity to make that assessment, but Berry’s answer put production squarely in the discussion.

If Watson struggles out of the gate, calls for Sanders to take over will only grow louder. Winning the competition bought Watson the first opportunity, but he’ll need to produce to keep a younger option on the sideline.

The Browns also have Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green, although neither is positioned to challenge Watson immediately. Gabriel will miss at least the first four games while on injured reserve with a back injury.