Cleveland Browns DC Sends Clear Message to Jared Verse Amid Struggles

The Cleveland Browns acquired Jared Verse this offseason as part of the blockbuster trade that sent Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Verse was expected to be a key part of the Browns’ offense, but after two weeks, he has yet to record a sack and has been struggling.

Ahead of the Browns’ home opener against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Cleveland sent a clear message to Verse.

Cleveland Browns DC Sends Jared Verse a Message

Ahead of the Browns’ Week 3 game against the Panthers, defensive coordinator Mike Rutenberg sent a clear message to Jared Verse.

Verse has yet to record a sack, which is surprising, but Rutenberg isn’t worried. Instead, he believes Verse has been playing well, and the sacks will come.

“I mean, I’m really excited about the way he’s approaching the game,” Rutenberg said on Thursday. “He’s trying his butt off. He’s doing a lot of really good things. On the play at the end of the game where the ball went up and we had the huge play in the back of the end zone, towards the end of the game, credit to Jared Verse chasing Baker (Mayfield) from the backside. So, Jared’s production has been good. I’m excited for him, and I know it will continue to get better. And he’s working really hard at it.”

Verse is playing in a new system, which he admitted has been a difficult adjustment for him. However, Rutenberg still believes the threat of Verse makes opposing quarterbacks get rid of the ball quicker.

“Absolutely. I mean, we have a saying, and we’re not the only defense who has a saying, rush and coverage work together,” Rutenberg said. “And sometimes the rush just getting the quarterback off the spot, or impacting, possibly forcing a holding penalty, can give the secondary in the back seven a chance to gain their footing in the coverage.”

Verse has 4 tackles through two weeks.

Cleveland Set for Home Opener

The Browns will host the Panthers in Week 3, which will also be Cleveland’s home opener.

Browns coach Todd Monken is eager to play in front of the fans, as he expects a rowdy crowd, especially after last week’s upset over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“It’s going to be great,” Monken said on Wednesday. “I mean, the greatest fans in all pro sports. We’re excited. I felt it in the third preseason game, I felt it when we played better, I felt it because we put a good product out there, and that’s all they want to see is a good product.

“And going on the road the first two games, not easy. I commend our players and our coaches to come back 1-1. We would have liked to be 2-0, but that’s the NFL. We’re excited to come back home and make it a hard place for the (Carolina) Panthers to play this weekend.”

Cleveland is a 2.5-point underdog against Carolina.