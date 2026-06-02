Browns Make Clear Statement on Adding Polarizing QB After Garrett Trade

The Cleveland Browns are not closing the door on adding quarterback Brendan Sorsby, but general manager Andrew Berry made it clear the team is still in evaluation mode.

Sorsby could become one of the most intriguing names in the NFL supplemental draft, giving quarterback-needy teams — like the Browns — a chance to take a swing before next year’s regular draft cycle.

“We haven’t had a supplemental draft in a while, or I guess a couple years now,” Berry said on Tuesday. “No different than we do every year. We’ll do the work on all the prospects and then we’ll make the appropriate decision for the organization.”

For Cleveland, that at least keeps Sorsby at least on the radar. The Browns have spent the offseason reshaping the roster and sorting through a crowded quarterback room. But Berry’s comments suggest the front office will still do its homework.

Browns Coach Todd Monken Pushed Back on Sorsby Idea

Play

Browns first-year head coach Todd Monken sounded far less interested in going down that road with Sorsby.

“I don’t think we’re in a position to want to go down that road,” Monken said of Sorsby on June 1. “I like the quarterbacks that we have and I think that’s a slippery slope when you go down that, irrespective of talent, right? In terms of the situation he’s put himself in, we all know what that is. He put himself in that situation. And we’ve seen in other sports with players that have been banned for life from playing in professional sports.”

Deshaun Watson remains part of the quarterback picture, while Shedeur Sanders is trying to carve out a role and prove he can be part of the team’s future. The Browns also have other options in the room in Dillon Gabriel and rookie Taylen Green.

Sorsby’s talent may be worth evaluating, but the circumstances around his availability create a different kind of risk.

Browns Still Searching for Long-Term Answer

Sorsby’s availability stems from an uncertain college future tied to an NCAA gambling investigation. The former Indiana and Cincinnati quarterback transferred to Texas Tech with hopes of boosting his draft stock, but his status changed after allegations surfaced that he placed thousands of online bets, including wagers involving college football and his former team.

Sorsby entered treatment for gambling addiction, and the NCAA denied his request for reinstatement for the 2026 season. He has since pursued legal action in hopes of regaining eligibility, but if that effort fails, the supplemental draft could become his next path to the league.

In Cleveland, the blockbuster trade of Myles Garrett signaled a rebuild mindset around their young core. The biggest question in that plan remains at quarterback.

Watson is heading into the final year of his contract, and while Sanders gives Cleveland an intriguing developmental option, the Browns have not been eager about handing him the keys. The ultimate option for Cleveland could be to look to next year’s draft — which is expected to be more quarterback-rich — to find their passer of the future.