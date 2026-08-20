Browns Rookie Enters College Transfer Portal in Rare Move

Cleveland Browns tight end Dae’Quan Wright is pursuing an unusual path back to college football that may leave the team shorthanded at a position of need.

Wright has entered the transfer portal, according to Matt Zenitz and Chris Hummer of CBS Sports. The former Ole Miss standout remains under contract and on the Browns’ roster.

Cleveland claimed Wright off waivers from the Philadelphia Eagles on August 11. However, a court ruling has opened the door for him to return to college for another season.

Wright was among 33 athletes granted a temporary restraining order against the NCAA on Wednesday. The ruling allows the players to compete for a fifth college season while their lawsuit challenging the NCAA’s eligibility rules moves forward.

The players currently under NFL contracts must be released by September 1 to join a college roster, according to ESPN.

Dae’Quan Wright Seeking Another College Season

Wright and former Ole Miss teammates Zxavian Harris and Wydett Williams were among the players who signed with NFL teams before joining the lawsuit.

“The lawyers bringing these cases seemingly won’t be satisfied until every professional athlete can treat college sports as a fallback option,” NCAA senior vice president Tim Buckley said in a statement via ESPN.

Wright played two seasons at Virginia Tech before transferring to Ole Miss. He emerged as one of the SEC’s top tight ends last season, catching 39 passes for 635 yards and five touchdowns across 15 starts.

The 6-foot-4, 246-pound Wright earned second-team All-SEC honors and received an invitation to the NFL scouting combine. He went undrafted before signing with Philadelphia.

The Eagles waived Wright on August 10, and the Browns claimed him the following day. Entering the portal does not immediately end Wright’s time with Cleveland. The Browns would still have to release him before he could return to college.

Browns Have Dealt With Turnover at Tight End

Wright’s decision adds another wrinkle to a Browns tight end room that has undergone significant turnover.

“The Browns claimed Wright over a week ago,” The Athletic’s Zac Jackson wrote. “They’ve added two tight ends and lost two to season-ending IR since.”

Cleveland signed Jermaine Terry on August 17 while waiving Brenden Bates with an injury designation. Three days later, the Browns added rookie Drew Biber and placed veteran Jack Stoll on injured reserve.

Biber originally signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent. He spent four seasons at Purdue before transferring to Minnesota for his final college campaign.

The Browns still have Harold Fannin Jr. positioned atop the depth chart. Fannin led the Browns in most receiving categories as a rookie. Blake Whiteheart, Carsen Ryan and Terry are also competing for roles, while fifth-round rookie Joe Royer has been away from the team for personal reasons.

Wright’s portal entry indicates that his brief stay in Cleveland could soon end. For now, he occupies the rare position of being both an NFL player and a potential college transfer.