Dak Prescott-to-Browns Trade Rumor Resurfaces After NFL Draft

The Cleveland Browns just added two rookie quarterbacks, but that hasn’t stopped speculation from swirling once more about a potential blockbuster trade for Dak Prescott.

The original rumor came from Bruce Drennan of BIGPLAY Sports Network, who stirred the pot back in March by citing sources inside the Browns organization and hinting at a blockbuster move.

“Get ready for this one. I got a pretty darn good source within the Browns organization. I heard that part of the reason Myles Garrett was so willing to sign his contract extension — the Browns are negotiating as we speak with the Cowboys for a trade for quarterback Dak Prescott,” Drennan said. “Why? I don’t know. We are not going anywhere with Prescott, even if they pull it off.”

Since that claim, the draft has come and gone, with Cleveland now having four quarterbacks on the roster, including rookies Shedeur Sanders and Dillon Gabriel. Still, Drennan continues to follow up on the rumor despite its near-zero chance of becoming reality.

Bruce FINALLY talks about the failed Dak Prescott trade rumors and is happy it did not work out. #DawgPound "I haven't found out the reason why it didn't come about yet, I WILL." Presented by @drinkgaragebeer

https://t.co/RNDk1lV56i pic.twitter.com/6N0kZ1OIep — Bruce Drennan Show (@Bruce_Drennan) May 2, 2025

“My tip about the Prescott deal did not come about, and it’s probably a good thing because, as I said, when I got the tip, that I didn’t think it was the answer for the Browns, but it was legitimate. I haven’t found out the reason why it didn’t come about yet,” Drennan said on Friday. “I will.”

Browns Have Complicated QB Battle to Navigate

Play

The Browns have enough to figure out in their quarterback room without the hypothetical addition of Prescott. Cleveland added Gabriel with a third-round pick and then ended Sanders’ slide in the fifth round with the most discussed pick of the draft.

“We felt like it got to a point where he was probably mispriced relative to the draft,” Berry said of Sanders following the draft. “Really, the acquisition cost was pretty light, and it’s a guy that we think can outproduce his draft slot.”

They’ll join Joe Flacco and Kenny Pickett in the quarterback room. All four quarterbacks will have a shot at winning the starting gig.

“We felt like it wasn’t necessarily the plan going into the weekend to select two quarterbacks,” Berry told reporters. “But as we talk about, we do believe in best player available, we do believe in positional value, and we didn’t necessarily expect him to be available in the fifth round. We love adding competition to every position room and adding him to compete with the guys that are already in there. We felt like that was the appropriate thing to do.”

Shedeur Sanders Will Be Fueled by Draft Slide

Play

Sanders was once projected as a first-round pick — and even considered a candidate for the No. 1 overall selection. Instead, he slipped to Day 3, a surprising fall that’s sure to add fuel to his fire as he works to carve out a role in the NFL.

“What fuels me is my purpose in life and understanding the route that we’re going to have to take,” Sanders said. “Understanding that I was able to get an opportunity when a lot of people didn’t want to give me an opportunity. So, that’s what I’m truly thankful for. That’s what fuels me.”

Sanders will have to battle through a crowded quarterback room in Cleveland, but a wide-open competition on a team still searching for its long-term answer under center could be the perfect opportunity to move past his humbling draft slide.