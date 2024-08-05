Browns Urged to Pursue Former Vikings 4-Time Pro Bowl Selection

The Cleveland Browns could start the season without running back Nick Chubb. Chubb suffered another knee injury in Week 2 of the 2023-24 campaign that required surgery. Outside of Chubb, running back D’Onta Foreman suffered a scary injury on August 1, taking a direct blow to the head. Foreman looks to be fine after the scare, but it’s uncertain when he’ll return. Nyheim Hines is also on the PUP list.

That leaves the Browns with three of their four running backs dealing with injuries, which is a concern with the season starting soon. With a big year coming up, they could look to add a running back for depth reasons to start the year. Joe Tansey of Bleacher Report urged them to do just that, listing former Minnesota Vikings star Dalvin Cook as a “bargain” free agent option they should target.

“The Browns running depth chart does not look great at the moment. Chubb is in the middle of his long-term recovery, Foreman is dealing with a neck issue and Hines is on the active/non-football injury list,” Tansey wrote on August 5. “Ford is the only 100 percent healthy running back of the top four players on the depth chart at the moment… “The Browns will not have a healthy Chubb for quite some time, and if one of the other backups is unavailable, they need to land a veteran running back, like Dalvin Cook, to at least have another back with starting experience. Cook is near the end of his NFL career, but he can at least bring some power to the Browns’ rushing attack to help with replacing Chubb.”

Browns ‘Encouraged’ by Chubb’s Progress

Chubb hasn’t officially practiced yet, but he has been seen at the Cleveland Browns practices getting work in on the side. He’ll have to be activated from the PUP list soon to be active, but it’s uncertain when that’ll happen.

Whether he misses the first few weeks remains to be seen, but according to Dan Graziano of ESPN, the Browns are “encouraged” by his progress.

“While the Browns practiced Friday, running back Nick Chubb worked off to the side with trainers in a session that lasted much longer than practice. A significant knee injury in Week 2 ended Chubb’s 2023 season and required multiple surgeries to repair, and he opened camp on the physically unable to perform list and isn’t likely to be ready for the start of the season.

“But the Browns are encouraged by the way his rehab is going and believe with certainty that he will play at some point this season,” Graziano wrote on August 3. “He has begun working on change-of-direction stuff in addition to full-speed sprinting, and the team is being very cautious not to pressure him by putting a timetable on his potential return.”

Already working on change-of-direction drills is a great sign that he could be close to returning to football activities. However, given the Browns’ regular season starts on September 8, they could look to find some insurance before that.

How Cook Would Help the Browns

Cook, one of the best running backs in the NFL during his time with the Minnesota Vikings, wasn’t the same player he’s been in his career last year for the New York Jets and Baltimore Ravens.

He was named to four straight Pro Bowls, an impressive honor for the 28-year-old. However, for the Cleveland Browns, it’s all about what he can do now. The four straight seasons of at least 1,159 yards seem to be behind him, but that might not be the worst thing for the Browns.

Any production out of Cook would be a positive given their situation, and perhaps they could unlock something from him as he’s just two years removed from a 1,173-yard and eight-touchdown season.

On a cheap deal, there might not be a better option for the Browns.