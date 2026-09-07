Browns Predicted to Miss Top 2 QBs But Still Add ‘Smooth Operator’

The good news for the Cleveland Browns entering the 2026 season is that they have one clear need–a franchise-level quarterback–and they’re watching a slew of collegiate quarterbacks who are off to fast starts in the NCAA. The downside, though, is that the Browns might just be good enough to not bottom out completely this year, while there is a handful of QB-needy teams that appear ready to do so. The big concerns, from a Browns perspective: the Dolphins, Cardinals and Jets, who all have stopgap solutions at quarterback and could be truly terrible in the coming months.

The Browns have Deshaun Watson, of course, and Shedeur Sanders behind him. Dillon Gabriel is on the mix, but currently on IR. It’s very likely that none of the three are back in 2027. But with a schedule rated the easiest in the NFL, the Browns could still manage six or seven wins, enough to keep them out of the top level of the NFL draft.

Bleacher Report: No Arch or Mensah for Browns, but Dante Moore In

That’s how Bleacher Report is projecting things. They’ve got the Dolphins, Cardinals and Jets as the three worst teams, and the Browns at No. 4, landing with the fourth pick in the NFL draft in 2027. For the site’s very early version of the mock draft, the Browns get a bit lucky as receiver Jeremiah Smith is pegged as the No. 1 pick for Miami, but see the two top-rated quarterbacks–Miami’s Darian Mensah and Texas’ Arch Manning (known to be coveted by the Browns)–as the next picks off the board.

That leaves the Browns with the next-best option, as the site sees it: Dante Moore of Oregon, who opened the year with 378 yards on 28-for-37 passing with three touchdowns and no interceptions in the Ducks’ big win over Boise State. Moore posted a 188.2 passer rating.

Dante Moore just put together a huge season opening performance for Oregon 🔥28/37, 388 PYDS, 3 PTD, 0 INT in a win over Boise State https://t.co/Z79RI6A8g1 pic.twitter.com/Z9XC7YDLj2— Football Performances (@NFLPerformances) September 5, 2026

‘Dante Moore Is a Clean Processor’

The Browns are seen as ready to give up on the team’s QBs, outside of sixth-round pick Taylen Green, and start over at the position yet again.

Here’s how Bleacher Report’s NFL scout sees Moore: “Dante Moore is a clean processor and smooth operator from a sound pocket. He is a stabilizing presence as a passer and when working on the move. The East Cleveland native navigates the pocket to find throwing lanes efficiently and brings a C.J. Stroud-esque level of pure natural throwing ability.”

Browns’ Deshaun Watson Auditioning

In the meantime, of course, the Browns will be starting Watson. They’ve pitched the decision as a means to win games, and that may be the thought process for coach Todd Monken and GM Andrew Berry. But Watson seems to know that his chance with the Browns is not so much about winning this year, but extending his career beyond the season, when his disastrous five-year contract runs up.

This is an audition for the rest of the league for Watson, coming off two Achilles tendon surgeries.

As he said: “This is what I’ve been working for two years is to be able to show that I’m capable of being a starter for one of the 32 organizations in this league. … It’s a lot of work, it’s a lot of challenges that I have to continue to overcome, and I just have to continue to work on achieving those victories each and every day so I’m ready and prepared. There’s going to be a lot of ups and downs, but at the same time, I’m excited to be a starting quarterback in this league, especially a starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns.”