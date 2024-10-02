Browns Blockbuster Trade Pitch Swaps Amari Cooper for $140 Million WR

The Cleveland Browns need a spark somewhere on offense, and a blockbuster trade for one of the best wide receivers in the NFL might just do the trick.

Davante Adams let the Las Vegas Raiders know on Tuesday, October 1, that he’s looking for a ticket out of the desert to a friendlier — if not sunnier — situation, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The Raiders responded in kind by letting the league know they were open for business where Adams is concerned to any serious suitors bringing offers of a second-round pick and more to the table to begin negotiations, per Paul Gutierrez of ESPN.

With all of that out there, ESPN’s Bill Barnwell put together a list of potential landing spots for the six-time Pro Bowl receiver (and three-time All-Pro) that included Cleveland and a swap for Pro Bowl wideout Amari Cooper.

“The Browns were a playoff team last season, so Adams could justify moving to a team theoretically more competitive than his current one, although the Raiders did beat the Browns in Week 4,” Barnwell wrote. “Cooper is also looking for a new contract, and most of the notable names in personnel from the [Jon] Gruden era who decided to trade Cooper away are no longer part of the organization.”

One potential issue, however, is money. Adams is on a $140 million deal that runs through 2026, and the Browns face some serious financial complications in the coming years.

Browns Face Tough Financial Questions Around Trade for Davante Adams

In that light, Barnwell went on to question whether a deal for Adams truly makes sense for Cleveland from a financial standpoint.

“They can afford the move, but they already restructured Cooper’s deal down to a minimum base salary of $1.2 million to keep him tradeable. Having already paid him more than $19 million this season, they would now be on the hook for $13 million more, taking their payout for a deal north of $30 million in 2024,” Barnwell continued. “Cleveland is also missing years of cost-controlled talent after [its] disastrous trade for Deshaun Watson.”

The Browns have some pass-catching talent outside of Cooper — namely former first-round pick Jerry Jeudy, wideout Elijah Moore and tight end David Njoku. That said, none of those players is a true No. 1 option, and if Cooper departs in free agency next March Cleveland will be in a world of hurt offensively regardless of who is under center.

Browns Face Season on Brink, Adams Could Help Pull Them Back

Adams is undoubtedly a long-term financial commitment, but the facts are that the Browns are all-in on winning now with the way they’ve constructed the roster and the players that they’ve paid.

That all-in mentality rendered a playoff appearance last season, which ended in a disastrous blowout loss to the Houston Texans — the franchise that fleeced the Browns in the Watson trade and used the draft haul it received to help build what appears to be a perennial contender.

Cleveland (1-3) now faces a two-game road trip that includes matchups with the red-hot Washington Commanders (3-1) and the Philadelphia Eagles (2-2). The Browns’ season is on the brink and Adams, who caught 103 passes for 1,144 yards and 8 TDs last season, can help them save it.

Cleveland’s blueprint is also in serious question, but Adams will be a boon for the Browns whether the team sticks with Watson or attempts to go in a different direction at QB now or in the future.