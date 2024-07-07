Browns Floated as Landing Spot for 5-Time All-Pro Left Tackle on Bargain Deal

The Cleveland Browns might have the best pair of offensive guards in the entire NFL, but as good as the offensive line is on the inside, it’s equally suspect on the outside.

Cleveland’s issues at the tackle position don’t end with left tackle Jedrick Wills Jr., though they certainly begin there. The former first-round pick in 2020 (No. 10 overall) has been at least a relative bust since joining the league four seasons ago.

Given, Wills has started all 53 games in which he’s appeared for the Browns over his four-year career, but he’s been far from the offensive tentpole a franchise expects when spending such an expensive asset on a player. Wills finished last season as the 64th-ranked tackle out of 81 players league-wide who saw enough snaps to qualify, per Pro Football Focus.

Despite his struggles, a lack of options led the Browns to pick up a pricey $14.2 million fifth-year option on Wills’ deal ahead of last season to keep him in Cleveland through the 2024 campaign. Making matters worse, the left tackle then suffered injuries last year that kept him out of nine games.

Wills’ situation being what it is, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on July 4 named the Browns as a possible suitor for former Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari, who remains a free agent.