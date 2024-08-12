Browns $5 Million Draft Bust Named Top Cut Candidate

The Cleveland Browns haven’t scrimped on draft investment in wide receivers over the past few seasons, but the team has yet to hit on any of them in a real way.

Former third-round pick David Bell, the No. 99 overall selection in 2022 out of Purdue, is perhaps the best and most unfortunate example. Cleveland drafted Bell during the same offseason that it traded for both quarterback Deshaun Watson and wideout Amari Cooper, in what was the beginning of a significant — albeit misguided, in retrospect — attempt to create a dynamic passing game to complement a defense on its way to becoming the league’s best in 2023.

While Watson has proven a flop of epic proportions — overshadowing every other mistake the Browns front office has made since surrendering three first-round picks and $230 million to add him — Bell has been almost equally disappointing based on expectations. Because of that, Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report took the position on Monday, August 12, that Bell is among the biggest names on the NFL roster bubble this preseason and is facing the real and sobering possibility of his release.