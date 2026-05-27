Ex-Browns Pro Bowler Takes Massive Pay Cut With New Team

Former Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku found a new home with the Los Angeles Chargers, but it came at a steep discount.

Njoku signed a one-year, $3 million deal with the Chargers that includes just $850,000 guaranteed in the form of a signing bonus, per Spotrac. The contract also includes $850,000 in per-game roster bonuses and up to $5 million in available incentives, giving Njoku a chance to push the total value to $8 million.

That is a significant drop from where Njoku stood just a few years ago. The Browns signed Njoku to a four-year, $56 million extension in 2022, making him one of the NFL’s highest-paid tight ends at the time. But Njoku’s market did not land anywhere near that range after Cleveland moved on this offseason.

Njoku had flashes of being the dynamic weapon the Browns envisioned when they selected him No. 29 overall in 2017. Njoku’s best season came in 2023, when he caught 81 passes for 882 yards and six touchdowns while earning a Pro Bowl nod.

He finished his Browns run with 384 receptions, 4,062 yards and 34 touchdowns. He ranks second all-time among Browns tight ends in receptions and touchdown catches, and third in receiving yards.

David Njoku Left Browns on Good Terms

Njoku did not leave Cleveland with bitterness. In his farewell message, he thanked the organization and his teammates, while calling his nine years with the Browns “a beautiful journey.”

“Cleveland, first off I love you. These 9 years have been a beautiful journey,” Njoku said. “I’m so grateful for all the memories we shared together. Thank you to The Haslams, Andrew Berry and the whole browns organization for everything! All my teammates I shared the battle with I’m so grateful for you guys. The time for me to find a new home has come and all I can think of is just the gratefulness in my heart. The city of Cleveland will forever be home.”

The Browns returned the sentiment after it was announced Njoku was heading to the Chargers.

“Thank you David, for nine incredible years with us,” the Browns wrote on social media. “Your passion, tenacity, and fire for the game and for this team were unmatched and we were grateful for it every week. From Chief Slams to mic’d up gems, we will never forget the many amazing moments that you brought us. We wish you the best of luck in LA.”

Browns Move Focus to TE Harold Fannin

Njoku’s departure had a lot to do with what the Browns already had in the building. Harold Fannin Jr. emerged as a legitimate piece for Cleveland last season. He gives the Browns a young, talented, and much cheaper option at tight end. Fannin, a third-round pick, led the Browns with 72 receptions during his rookie season. His new head coach, Todd Monken, is a big fan.

“He’s a little like Brock Bowers in the fact that his body type is more of an H and F, run after catch more than length, more as a C gap blocking Y,” Monken said. “So you love his athleticism, you like his ability to run after catch. His ball skills like Brock, very similar in that regard.”

Cleveland continued to reshape the position this offseason, signing Jack Stoll and drafting Cincinnati tight end Joe Royer in the fifth round at No. 170 overall and Carsen Ryan in the seventh round.