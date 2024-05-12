Browns’ David Njoku Sends Loud Message to ‘Idiot’ Cleveland Haters

The Cleveland Browns and the city they represent are no strangers to widespread disrespect, even when it isn’t warranted.

The Browns have clawed their way to the status of a competitive NFL organization during the tenure of head coach Kevin Stefanski, which began four years ago. Cleveland has made the postseason twice across that run (2020, 2023), winning 11 games both times, and notched a playoff victory. The Browns boast a regular-season record of 37-30 under the current leadership.

Even still, the notion of the team as a viable threat to contend, as well as Cleveland as a legitimate sports city, is one that players like linebacker Micah Parsons of the Dallas Cowboys have brushed aside time and again. Browns tight end David Njoku has spoken out on the disrespect before, and the 2023 Pro Bowler doubled-down on his comments late last week.

After Micah Parsons' comments at the Pro Bowl, #Browns TE David Njoku proved he won't stand for Cleveland slander. That's something he said will never change. "Talking down on Cleveland is something I won't accept. No matter what…So with that being said, respect the city bro." pic.twitter.com/IWTNrSGiHC — Camryn Justice (@camijustice) May 8, 2024

“I feel like Cleveland raised me from a boy to a man,” Njoku said during a media session on Wednesday, May 8, per Camryn Justice of WEWS Cleveland. “Becoming a man in this city, it means more than what most may think. So with Parsons and the other idiot — just talking down on Cleveland is just something I won’t accept, no matter what. No matter what happens, I will never accept it. So just, with that being said, respect the city, bro. It’s very simple.”

David Njoku, Micah Parsons Shared Heated Exchange During Pro Bowl Event

With his mention of Parsons, Njoku was alluding to a comment the Dallas star made during halftime of a Madden 24 Challenge that was part of the most recent Pro Bowl in February.

Parsons and Njoku squared off in the video game, with Parsons leading at halftime. The linebacker went on to say that Njoku’s first-half deficiency displayed why “Cleveland is Cleveland,” which was a clear shot at the city and its sports teams — namely the Browns.

Njoku took immediate offense.

DAMN…. #Cowboys Micah Parsons TAKES SHOTS at the #Browns saying “Cleveland is Cleveland” and David Njoku DID NOT LET IT FLY, saving he and the #Cowboys are at the same place NOT IN THE SUPER BOWL 💀💀 (Via @BIGPLAY)

pic.twitter.com/sQYZX4y8ZY — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) February 4, 2024

“He said Cleveland is Cleveland, but we’re both here,” Njoku responded, pointing out that neither player, or their teams, were preparing to play in the Super Bowl. “We’re both playing this Madden game. So what are you saying of Cleveland is Cleveland? Dallas is Dallas?”

Playoff Runs of Browns, Cowboys Mirrored One Another Last Postseason

The similarities between the two cities historically isn’t all that accurate, as Dallas has won five Super Bowls and Cleveland has won zero. However, the Cowboys haven’t captured a title since the mid-1990s — almost 30 years — and have disappointed in the playoffs during all three of Parsons’ postseason runs with the team.

The Cowboys are 1-3 in the playoffs since Parsons joined the NFL, including 0-2 at home. The Green Bay Packers blew Dallas out on its home field during Super Wildcard Weekend in January by a score of 48-32. Cleveland was also on the short end of a blowout defeat in the same round, though did its losing on the road against the Houston Texans by a score of 45-14.

Both the Browns and the Cowboys have stacked their rosters, meaning each team has a good chance to return to the playoffs at the conclusion of the upcoming season.