Browns’ Demoted Starter Now ‘Fighting’ to Keep Roster Spot

Last week, things were looking up for veteran Cleveland Browns left tackle Dawand Jones. As there were questions about first-round draft pick Spencer Fano coming out of the gate in training camp, it appeared that the hard work Jones (who has started 20 games in three seasons) had put in to transform his body and get into better shape for the upcoming season was paying off. Jones spent much of the time in the opening days of camp working with the first team, and it looked as though he might beat out Fano for the starting job, at least to open the season.

Fano, according to Browns coaches, needed to get “up to speed.”

Coach Todd Monken said last week, “I think there’s a world in a number of spots where a player could end up starting while you get the other players up to speed. … (Dawand Jones) is in the best shape of his life. He’s out there competing, talking smack, seems to be in a really good place, and we want to reward that. We also want to bring Spencer Fano along at a pace we feel is the best way to build his confidence.”

Browns Move Spender Fano Ahead of Dawand Jones

Things change quickly in the NFL, of course. Fano had a notable practice on Saturday in which he went up against Pro Bowl edge rusher Jared Verse, and it got intense enough that the two scuffled. But Fano was impressive in that he did not back down from Verse thereafter, and held his own.

Thus, Fano was moved up to the first team. Now Jones is not only trying to win a job, but Monken pointed out that he’s fighting for a spot on the roster. The Browns will likely carry 10 offensive lineman, and if he is not in the hunt for the starting left tackle job, Jones needs to show he is talented and versatile enough to be one of the 10.

Dawand Jones ‘Fighting to make the Team’

Monken explained before Monday’s practice that there is always competition for a player like Jones, who is entering his fourth season and still has much to prove:

“We’re always competing, so he’s been competing the whole time. I’ve been awfully proud of Dawand, what he’s done in the offseason to get himself into shape and his body looks like it is. But at this point, Spencer is playing better. Now, once that happens, you’re not just competing to maybe be the right tackle if something happens, maybe I’m still competing there. And you’re also like, alright, once that happens, you’re also competing for a roster spot.

“That’s what you’re doing at that point. Once you get to that point and you’re thinking you should start competing your rear end off to get a roster spot. When you end up rotating with the twos, now you’re fighting to make the team.”

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Browns Will Have Options on Offensive Line

Again, as things stand, Jones is probably comfortably among the Top 10 lineman on the roster. But this is also a player who has been in just 24 games in three seasons, consistently snake-bitten by poorly timed injuries. It’s doubtful that the Browns, with his contract up after this season, would keep him around if he got hurt again.

And there’s also the massive shuffle that comes at the end of August in the NFL, when players are released form other teams. If the Browns’ offensive staff–which has not been in place for Jones’ tenure in Cleveland–sees some one set free whom they like better than Jones, his spot would be in peril.

It’s been that kind of week for Dawand Jones.