Browns Make Decision on Trading Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Amid Rumors

Certainly, the antennae were raised around Cleveland and the Browns on Monday night, when the New York Giants saw star quarterback Jaxson Dart go down with a knee injury, and as the prognosis for the injury worsened throughout the week, it became increasingly clear that the four-man Browns quarterback room might prove to be especially useful. Perhaps a trade could help in New York. It was not just the Giants, either–the Commanders and the Bears were hit with QB injuries in Week 1, leaving open the strong possibility that the Browns could ship out Shedeur Sanders or, when he comes off the injured reserve, Dillon Gabriel.

Both players are young and developing, and both players have starting experience. Should Deshaun Watson play well again in Week 3 and going forward, there’s too much of a crowd on the roster for all to stay put, it would seem (most teams keep only two quarterbacks on the 53-man roster), making a trade almost inevitable.

Browns ‘No Plans’ on Shedeur Sanders, Dillon Gabriel Trade

Not so fast, though, reports Mary Kay Cabot of Cleveland.com. The Browns have been the subject of much chatter in the NFL circles, but apparently, when it comes to the outlook in Berea, there are no plans to make a move on dealing away a quarterback–not in the short term, or even the long term.

The NFL trade deadline is on November 10.

Cabot wrote on Sunday: “The Browns have no plans to trade Shedeur Sanders or Dillon Gabriel even though a number of NFL quarterbacks have already suffered significant injuries this season, including the Giants’ Jaxson Dart, the Commanders’ Jayden Daniels and the Bears’ Caleb Williams.

She continued: “The Browns plan to hang onto their young developmental quarterbacks, including fourth-teamer Taylen Green, who’s been serving as the inactive third QB, and will likely be inactive again on Sunday.

Again, how the Browns plan to proceed with four quarterbacks remains a mystery. That would be really poor roster management to have that many spots dedicated to players who can’t get on the field, even in special teams. It’s the plan for now, though, it seems.