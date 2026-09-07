Browns Cut Ties With Former Prospect, Add 3rd-Year Veteran

When it comes to finding success in the NFL, it’s not a bad idea for a young player to sign up to play at St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Florida. There are some major alums from the school in NFL circles, including Hall of Famer Michael Irvin, three-time Super Bowl champ James White, legendary running back Brian Piccolo and current stars like Nick and Joey Bosa, and Nik Bonitto of the Broncos. When defensive lineman Tyreak Sapp was there, it was little wonder that he drew recruiting offers from the likes of powerhouses Alabama and Ohio State before signing with Florida. He played 49 games for the Gators before landing with the Cleveland Browns as an undrafted free agent in May.

After he was cut when the rosters went down to 53 players last week, Sapp re-signed with the practice squad. But on Monday, the team announced it was shuffling Sapp out in favor of veteran Zion Logue, another defensive lineman who has some experience with the Bills.

Browns Announce Zion Logue Signing

The Browns announced the move on Monday, as the team prepares for the season opener on Sunday afternoon in Jacksonville. The Browns have been very active since the end of training camp, trying to find ample depth on the waiver wire for spots that are notably thing.

From the team’s website: “The Cleveland Browns have signed DT Zion Logue to the practice squad and released DT Tyreak Sapp from the practice squad. Logue (6-6, 325) is officially in his first NFL season out of Georgia. Originally drafted by Atlanta in the sixth round in 2024, Logue has appeared in five career games with the Bills (2024-25). He will wear No. 69.”

Defensive Line Depth an Issue

The interior of the defensive line, as well as the edges, are a concern for the Browns heading into the season. The team has good first-line talent, but the depth chart gets very thin very fast. The Browns have last year’s first-round pick, Mason Graham, at one tackle spot, with veteran tackle Maliek Collins coming back from an injury next to him.

Injury-plagued Mike Hall, a former second-round draft pick, and undrafted Adin Huntington are the backups. That’s probably not enough for this group, especially with the Browns planning to use Hall as an edge as well.

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Mason Graham Leap Expected for Browns

Of course, the Browns’ depth is an issue, but more important will be a leap forward from Graham. Coach Todd Monken believes it is coming:

“Since I’ve been here is I see a highly intelligent football player that has elite ball get off. And so he is super disruptive, but he’s not just running into a dark room. He gets it. He understands what offenses are trying to do, what calls are made up front, if it’s a different stance by an offensive lineman. Anything that he can gather that information, which makes him, in my opinion, just an ascending player that’s only going to continue to get better and better.”