Deion Sanders Issues Bold Message on Browns

Deion Sanders believes either Heisman-winner Travis Hunter or his quarterback son Shedeur Sanders will end up with the Cleveland Browns.

The Browns hold the No. 2 pick in the NFL Draft and have yet to give any clear hints on their direction with the selection. Cleveland desperately needs a quarterback, but Hunter — along with Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter — could be an immediate difference-maker.

Deion Sanders is predicting that one of his Colorado stars will land with the Browns at No. 2.

“I think one of those guys are going to be there,” Sanders said, in reference to Cleveland.

Deion Sanders ‘Likes’ Browns Owner Jimmy Haslam

Browns owner Jimmy Haslam was present in Boulder for the Colorado Pro Day. The Browns’ brass was also scheduled to have dinner with Shedeur Sanders and Hunter. Haslam said he was looking forward to meeting Deion Sanders.

“I’ve never met Deion and I’m looking forward to meeting him,” Haslam said. “Andrew had dinner with him back in January and said it went really well and I’ve heard nothing but great things about the job he’s done at Colorado. So we look forward to spending time with him either Thursday night or Friday.”

Deion was all smiles on Friday when asked about Haslam.

“It was pleasant. He was charming and engaging. It was cool,” Sanders said. “He’s a good guy and I like him.”

The odds have shifted in favor of the Browns selecting a non-quarterback with the pick. However, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski still had mighty praise for Shedeur.

“He’s an extremely talented football player,” Stefanski said. “Again, getting to know the kid, you watch the tape and I think the important part as an evaluator is you want to talk to the player about plays, how he plays, and I think he sees the game really, really well, has been raised the right way. I think they’ve done an outstanding job bringing him along in terms of understanding football. But he’s a very, very talented young man, but off the field, that’s where I’m probably most impressed.”

Browns ‘Swing and Miss’ With Deshaun Watson

The Browns are coming off a 3-14 season and are in their current mess thanks to a failed blockbuster deal for Deshaun Watson.

Cleveland mortgaged its future to land Watson, sending three first-round picks and additional capital to the Houston Texans for the former Pro Bowl QB. The Browns also inked Sanders to a fully guaranteed $230 million deal that runs through 2026.

Haslam admitted at the NFL Annual Meeting in Florida that the move was a “swing and miss.”

“Well, I mean let’s address the elephant in the room,” Haslam said. “We took a big swing and miss with Deshaun. We thought we had the quarterback, we didn’t and we gave up a lot of draft picks to get him. So we’ve got to dig ourselves out of that hole.”

The Browns will likely emerge from the draft with a quarterback, even if they don’t take one at No. 2. Some later round options include Jaxson Dart, Jalen Milroe and Tyler Shough.