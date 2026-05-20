Todd Monken Reveals Biggest Adjustment for Rookie WR at OTAs After Hot Start

The Cleveland Browns bolstered their offense in the NFL Draft by selecting wide receiver KC Concepcion in the first round and Denzel Boston in the second round.

As the Browns opened up OTAs ahead of camp, it was a chance for the rookies to make an impact in full-team workouts. One rookie who stood out to head coach Todd Monken was Boston, who made some outstanding catches, according to Monken.

“That was awesome, wasn’t it? Wasn’t that cool? I mean, I know I’m an offensive head coach, but hell, you know, you get a draft pick and it’s on one of the most talented guys in the league. So, it’s encouraging, right? That’s what you want to see. You want to see your guys, especially some of your younger draft picks, make some of those plays,” Monken said after OTAs on Wednesday.

Although Monken was impressed with Boston and the highlight-reel catch he made, he does believe the wide receiver has to make some adjustments.

The Browns head coach knows going from college to the NFL isn’t easy, and said Boston has a few things he needs to work on.

“I think learning the offense, I don’t think he lacks confidence,” Monken said about Boston’s biggest adjustment. “I don’t think it’s that, it’s just the day-to-day work that it takes to play against the best in the world. And I think that’s a learning curve. Everybody’s a little bit different. Some guys, it happens a lot quicker. Some guys have natural confidence and others it takes a while.”

If Boston can get familiar with the offense and get chemistry with the quarterback, he could make an impact on the Browns’ offense from the get-go.

Monken Taking Things Slow at Browns OTAs

Although Monken is installing a new system, he is taking things slowly to begin OTAs.

The beginning of practice was more of a walk-through, which Monken said was on purpose as he wants to take his time with the team and not run them into the ground.

“Well, you can’t beat your guys into the ground, so it’s about getting reps,” Monken said. “The start of practice being more of a jog-through allows you to buy some reps and allows you to do more two-spotting.

“The more you slow the tempo down, the more you can divide your guys up, and that allows you to get more opportunity for guys to learn and develop. So that’s an integral part of what we’ll do now and as long as I’m here.”

Despite the slow start to OTAs, Monken was pleased with the work the team put in.

Cleveland Likes Beginning of Schedule

The Browns will open their 2026 NFL season in Jacksonville before taking on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the road the following week.

Although Cleveland is in Florida in back-to-back weeks, Monken likes that as he believes both will be big tests for him and the team.

“I’m excited. I think it’s a great start. I think for us I wouldn’t want it any better than that,” Monken said. “We get to go down to Florida against a team that, a year ago, was in a similar spot as we are.

“Where are they going from there? And a team that was a playoff team that had every opportunity to beat the (Buffalo) Bills at home and didn’t. Playoff team, in Florida, 100 degrees, middle of the day – if that doesn’t get our guys fired up for the offseason and to go training camp, I don’t know what will.”

The Browns are seven-point road underdogs against Jacksonville in Week 1.