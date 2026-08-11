Browns ‘Smash’ Rookie Draws Big-Time ESPN Hype

While there have been plenty of headaches in the early part of Cleveland Browns training camp for coach Todd Monken–most notably trouble finding a quarterback and some head-to-head spats with media members–it is notable that there is one area in which things are looking up for an offense that has been the worst in the NFL for the last two seasons running. Yes, that’s right: There is a ray of hope for the Browns offense, and it’s rookie Denzel Boston.

It could be argued that even Boston’s strong early camp was a bit of a headache for Monken, though, as last week he tried to pump the brakes on reporters who tried to compare Boston with Buccaneers (now 49ers) future Hall of Famer Mike Evans, whom Monken coached for three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Tampa Bay. Comparisons to Evans are a bit much to put on any player, especially a rookie.

But, despite Monken’s best efforts, the hype train on Boston has not stopped chugging. On Tuesday, it made its way to ESPN.

Denzel Boston ‘Smashes’ Physical Benchmarks

Reporting from a stint at Browns camp last week, Solak tabbed Boston, “The best thing I saw/heard” from his time in Berea. He noted that the second-round pick from Washington does not necessarily remind him of Evans, but rather Colts star Michael Pittman and Falcons star Drake London.

Writes Solak: “The biggest box for a rookie to check is one of physical benchmarks. Wide receiver Denzel Boston smashes it in this regard. He has clear pro size at 6-foot-4 with a well-built frame, and he knows how to use it. He pushes off with strength, and he attacks throws away from his frame with length and hand size.

“But it’s the smoothness with which he’s in and out of his routes that truly stands out. He has shorter strides for a taller receiver, which allows him to gather himself more quickly and sink his weight more easily than other jump-ball specialists.”

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Browns QB Issues Will Be a Problem

Of course, challenges remain with Boston. For one thing, he is a rookie, and that is always going to imply a long learning curve. The Browns have shown confidence in him by moving him into the X spot with the first team, choosing to pull veteran Jerry Jeudy from that spot and move him around on the field. That’s an indication that Boston could be a future WR1. But still, he is a rookie.

Fellow draftee KC Concepcion–a first-round pick–has also impressed in training camp, but both players face a pretty serious obstacle to their development. The Browns do not have a starting-caliber quarterback on the roster, as Monken flips between Shedeur Sanders and Deshaun Watson.

Browns Figure to ‘Funnel’ Ball to Denzel Boston

Unless one of the Browns quarterbacks shows significant improvement in the remaining weeks of training camp and the preseason, it is going to be difficult for Boston, Concepcion or even Jeudy to establish some consistency.

Solak acknowledged that but added that Boston might be good enough to overcome it.

“Growing trust in the building from the offensive coaching staff and the quarterback (is) harder to find in Cleveland, as it’s a new coaching staff and a quarterback battle. But the undercurrent of ‘we have to funnel the ball to this guy’ is growing,” he wrote.