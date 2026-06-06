Browns Star Denzel Ward Sends Blunt Message to Myles Garrett After Trade

Cleveland Browns cornerback Denzel Ward made his position clear after the team traded Myles Garrett to the Los Angeles Rams.

Cleveland sent Garrett to the Rams in exchange for edge rusher Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick, a 2028 second-round pick and a conditional 2029 third-round selection. The 2029 pick would become a first-rounder if Los Angeles trades Garrett to an AFC North team before the 2029 NFL draft.

Ward described the blockbuster deal as “crazy” before delivering a strong message about his former teammate.

“Crazy trade,” Ward said. “Definitely a crazy trade. I believe that you’re either with us or against us and as you see, he’s not with us. That’s the nature of the NFL.”

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Denzel Ward Addresses His Browns Future

Ward made the comments during his celebrity softball game. Garrett and Ward had been teammates since the Browns selected Ward with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Garrett’s departure also created questions about whether Ward could be the next prominent Cleveland veteran moved. While Ward acknowledged that possibility, the five-time Pro Bowl cornerback emphasized that he wants to remain with the Browns.

“I could get traded, but I don’t really look too much into that stuff. Like I said, it’s the nature of the game,” Ward said. “Say I do get traded, then I feel for me like, wherever I’m at that’s where I’m supposed to be. So if I’m here, I’m supposed to be here. I go to a different team that’s where I’m supposed to be.”

Ward has spent his entire eight-year career in Cleveland and has developed into one of the NFL’s most accomplished cornerbacks. For now, Ward — who is under contract through the 2027 season — does not appear to be looking for an exit.

“I love playing for the Cleveland Browns. I want to be here,” he said. “I’m just grateful wherever I’m at. Wherever opportunity I get to go play football, that’s what I do.

“It’s Ohio against the world, so people could doubt us, but we are going out there still trying to play our best ball and bring wins to this city.”

Browns Begin New Era After Myles Garrett Trade

The Browns have maintained that moving Garrett was not about rebuilding, although the assets they got in return certainly help. The team feels it can compete this season, with Verse playing a key role. While it won’t be a one-for-one replacement for Garrett — a two-time Defensive Player of the Year — it gives the Browns an immediate building block on the defensive line.

The Rams selected Verse in the first round of the 2024 draft, and he earned NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year honors during his first season. Verse has 12 sacks, 104 tackles, 124 tackles for loss and 45 quarterback hits through his first two NFL seasons.

“I’m not here to fill nobody’s shoes,” Verse said. “My job is to be the best me.”

Verse made it a point to report to Cleveland quickly and get on the practice field with his new team.

“It’s awesome,” Browns coach Todd Monken said. “You wish you had unlimited time to meet with him and try to catch him up to speed. But just his willingness to get here, be here this morning to get into meetings and be on the practice field says a lot about him.”

Ward, Verse and the rest of the Browns will report for mandatory minicamp from June 9-11.