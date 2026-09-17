Browns Star Gives Clear View on Deshaun Watson as QB1

The Cleveland Browns lost their NFL season opener to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday, by a count of 34-10, and played poorly in every facet along the way. Predictably, the guy with the brightest light shone on him in that rubble of postgame disappointment was quarterback Deshaun Watson, who was was named the team’s starting quarterback for the 2026 season after a lengthy training-camp competition against Shedeur Sanders. The decision, of course, was not popular, leaving many to wonder how long a leash the Browns might give Watson before pulling him.

In the opener against Jacksonville, Watson went 16-for-22 for 205 yards, one touchdown and one interception, plus 38 rushing yards. The numbers were not terrible, but the Browns never had any offensive momentum, nor did it appear that the Jags respected Watson’s arm at all.

Browns Coach: ‘Ask Every One of Those Guys’

One of the questions that arose for the Browns after Week 1 was how, exactly the team’s locker room felt about Watson continuing to be the starter over Sanders. That came up when coach Todd Monken was asked whether he thought he had the backing of players in keeping Watson in the role.

Said Monken: “I don’t know, you’d have to ask every one of those guys. You said 100%, and really, to be honest, they don’t have a choice. This isn’t a debate. I don’t ask the players every series what play we’re going to call, what play we’re going to call on defense. Like, their job to play, and our job to put the best player on the field that we think gives us a chance to win.

“And I love our guys. But the moment we get into that, in terms of who this guy should be playing, what we’re doing, what we ought to be calling, we’ve lost. We’ve lost sight of the target, which is to own it and fix it and try like hell to get better.”

Denzel Ward Not Throwing Deshaun Watson ‘Under the Bus’

The question was put to Browns star Denzel Ward, the longest-tenured player on the roster and a five-time Pro Bowler. He indicated that as far as he knows, the team still supports Monken’s decision.

Said Ward: “We’re in this together and we’re not throwing nobody under the bus or pushing anybody to the side. We got the same goal, and that’s to win the game. So, whoever is out there that give us the best chance to win, that’s who what we are gonna do.”

The Browns will play the Buccaneers on Sunday afternoon in Tampa Bay.